Sky has launched two TV packages for new and existing customers that combine Sky Sports and BT Sports in the same price plan.

Previously, Sky customers had to subscribe to BT Sport separately, with monthly payments going to BT directly rather than neatly wrapped up onto the same Sky bill.

Now, not only can you pay for your Sky Sports and BT Sports together, you can get great discounts when taking both.

A Sky Sports and BT Sport package offers all of the combined channels for £35 per month on top of a usual Sky subscription - that's 35 per cent off standalone subscriptions.

Alternatively, new customers can opt for Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Sky Entertainment channels in one bundle, priced at £47 per month - a saving of 40 per cent over subscribing to them individually.

And finally, existing Sky Sports subscribers can add BT Sport to their Sky plan for an extra £25 per month.

You can see the new deals here.

All the BT Sport channels will be available in HD as standard and also through the Sky Go mobile app. Sky Q customers can also search across BT Sport channels using voice search on their remote controls.

"Our customers have always loved sport and we’re delighted to now be able to offer them even more. Now, through our partnership with BT and the launch of our new sports packages, millions of fans can watch all the sports they love," said Sky's chief consumer officer, Lyssa McGowan.

As part of the same deal, BT TV customers can now access all of the Sky Sports channels through Now TV integration.