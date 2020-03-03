Disney+ is coming to Sky Q and Now TV

Disney and Sky have reached a deal which will see Disney+ being made available on Sky Q and Now TV.

Disney+ launches in the UK on 24 March and the service will be available on Sky at that point. The big draws initially will surely be The Mandalorian and 4K versions of the Star Wars movies. Other series like High School Musical; The Musical, The Series and The World According to Jeff Goldblum will also debut.

Although The Simpsons won't be on Disney+ in the UK, it has been confirmed it'll remain on Sky.

The news comes hot on the heels of Sky's agreement to keep Netflix on the platform and is another sign that Sky's recently-new owner Comcast wants to keep people within its service rather than having to jump across to other devices to access particular types of content.

We believe that, like Netflix, Disney+ will be fully integrated into the various Sky services rather than just being a separate app.

Sky has been a major partner to Disney over recent years, even having a dedicated Sky Cinema channel. Jeremy Darroch, chief executive of Sky, said: "We’ve built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we’re pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q."

The deal was first reported in the Sunday Telegraph back in January.

We don't yet know if Virgin Media and BTTV will also be able to carry the Disney+ service or whether the availability would be restricted by the Sky deal.

Analyst Paolo Pescatore says that, while there's a lot of excitement ahead of the launch of Disney+, maintaining it will be a challenge, especially in a fragmented streaming market.

"[This deal] reinforces Sky’s desire to be a one-stop shop for households," says Pescatore. "Ultimately, the arrival of another service further fragments the market for consumers. There are too many video streaming services chasing too little dosh.

"It's becoming more important to be able to access all of these and future services on one TV platform. Here lies the killer feature, universal access."

