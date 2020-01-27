Sky Q to get Disney+ in March, claims report

Sky and Disney are reportedly on the brink of a deal to bring Disney+ to Sky Q.

Sky has had a long-standing agreement with Disney to present much of its movie content on a dedicated Sky Cinema channel, but the new partnership is said to be bringing the new streaming service and all its content to Sky Q boxes, including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

What's more, it is claimed that Sky Q customers will be able to stream Disney+ shows and films from 24 March - the date the service also launches as a standalone app for other devices in the UK.

It seems as if the Disney+ integration could work in the same way as Netflix's. That would mean that shows will be integrated into the Sky Q experience, not just presented as a separate application on the homescreen.

The deal was first reported in the Sunday Telegraph yesterday. The paper also wrote that, while Virgin Media and BT will also be able to carry the app, the rival paid TV services will not have the ability to integrate the programming into their respective UIs.

Other that The Mandalorian, Disney+ plays host to the 4K versions of the Star Wars movies and will be launching several new TV series in the coming months, including Avengers spin-offs including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

