Sky inks deal with Netflix to keep the streaming service on Sky Q

Sky has signed a new deal with Netflix to keep the streaming service available on Sky's platform.

According to a joint statement issued by the companies, the deal is a "multi-year" one - it's a little odd that more specific duration hasn't been offered.

Sky and Netflix have worked together for the last couple of years, with Netflix available on Sky boxes natively and Netflix original shows like The Witcher, The Irishman and Sex Education nestling in Sky's on-demand section. As part of the new deal, Sky says you will be able to sign up for Netflix directly from your Sky Q box (of which there is now a cheaper version).

The position of the companies has changed over the last couple of years though - Netflix is arguably a more compelling proposition than it's ever been, while Sky has had a change of ownership. The broadcaster is now owned by US giant Comcast, although there was a protracted bidding war with rival Disney.

As well as the pay-TV platform in the UK, Sky also has similar services in Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy plus Now TV, of course - which it beefed up last year. Sky also relaunched its Sky Go app in the middle of 2019.

"This is a great start to what is set to be another strong year for Sky," said Sky's CEO Stephen van Rooyen in a statement. "Our customers love Netflix content and our partnership continues to go from strength to strength, we plan to launch new channels and genres, start building our new studio, Sky Studios Elstree, and we’ll have great new and returning Sky originals too."

Sky has also recently signed new agreements with the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Warner Media.

