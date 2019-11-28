E.T. has returned home for Christmas.

He has been reunited with Elliot - played by original actor Henry Thomas - for the first time in 37 years in an advert for Sky that, for once, trumps the annual John Lewis commercial.

In it, E.T. revisits Earth and finds that Elliot is grown up and has kids of his own. Cue the heartwarming tomfoolery the original 1982 movie is renowned for.

You can watch it above.

It reminds us, in spirit at least, of the return of Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin) last year in the Google Home Christmas advert (below). That too brought back an 80s fave with a modern twist.

"It's an honour to bring E.T. back to Earth in this new festive short story, helping us to celebrate the magic of family time at Christmas and Sky’s part in bringing our customers together at this special time of year," said Stephen van Rooyen, Sky's UK CEO.

Sky traditionally uses movie stars in its advertising, with a tie-in with The Secret Life of Pets 2 its most recent. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial is by far its most ambitiously-themed outing yet, however.

And, for those wondering it the original film is actually being shown on Sky Cinema - of course it is.

