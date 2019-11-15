Sky UK has launched a cheaper Ultra HD-capable Sky Q box

Sky UK has decided to offer a cheaper box for Sky Q customers who want to get Ultra HD - there's now a 1TB box to go alongside the existing 2TB box (that was called Sky Q Silver for a time).

That'll still enable you to store up to 500 hours of Full HD content. There was a 1TB Sky Q box previously, but it wasn't Ultra HD-capable.

Sky Q with the 1TB UHD box costs from £25 a month, while the 2TB box costs start at £50 per month. Add-on TV packs start from £22 a month, while the Sky Q Experience Pack costs £13 per month - as always with Sky, costs can add up since you'll need the Experience Pack to watch Ultra HD depending on your packages.

As well as being able to watch Sky's Ultra HD content, the new box is capable of supporting two Sky Q mini-boxes at the same time (at an additional monthly cost).

You can also add Netflix to your Sky TV bill as well - the streaming service is fully integrated with Sky's platform so you can search for the shows you want.

Sky and the BBC also recently announced that you're now able to stream BBC iPlayer content (as well as downloading it, as before) while BBC shows will also come to Sky's platform quicker. Sky has also recently replaced the Sky Q app with a new, redesigned Sky Go app that's a lot less clunky than the outgoing Q app.