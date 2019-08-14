  1. Home
Sky is replacing the Sky Q app with a new, redesigned Sky Go app

- There's a new interface plus access to recordings

Sky is launching a new, redesigned Sky Go app - and in the process replacing the Sky Q app which will disappear in time. The app will roll out to different platforms in stages over the coming weeks. 

The broadcaster says that, once the new app has launched, "there will be a migration period of a couple of months where Sky Q customers can still use the Sky Q app" and that during that period "customers will be prompted to move over to the Sky Go app".

It was always a little disconnected that Sky had both apps, since they could do many of the same things. However, the Sky Q app has always boasted access to your recordings and it's that feature that's now coming inside the Sky Go app as well. 

So you'll be able to view and set upcoming recordings and series links and watch recordings from the box, too.

However, there is a little caveat here and it's that Sky says watching recordings within the Sky Go app is only available to Sky Q Multiroom customers.

That's the same as it is at present. It does make sense since your tablet could, essentially, be in a second room.

A new interface simplifies how you navigate around the app, the options being Home, TV Guide, Browse, Downloads and Recordings. The browse channel is perhaps most interesting as you can see programmes based on genre - Sky Cinema recommendations are also made on the basis of what you watched previously. 

The app has also been made easier-to-use for visually or aurally impaired customers to use the app - fonts can be increased in size, for example, without loss of functionality while the video player has been improved while you can now get audio description, too.

