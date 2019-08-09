How to watch and follow the Premier League in 2019-2020

The Premier League is about to get underway, but the landscape for watching live and catching up on the games afterwards is more complex (and comprehensive) than ever.

Sky, BT Sport and Amazon are now sharing live broadcast duties with the BBC showing its traditional Match of the Day programmes. However, this time around here are two entire rounds worth of action that will be exclusively available to Amazon Prime customers.

Also new for the 2019-2020 season is VAR, or the Video Assistant Referee, which will no doubt add to the fun and controversy.

Sky remains the home of the Premier League on TV, with 128 games. These include occasional Friday fixtures (8pm), the Saturday teatime kick off (5.30pm), Super Sunday (usually a double-header at 2pm and 4.30pm) and Monday Night Football (8pm). There will also be some Saturday night games at 7.45pm.

These games are available in 4K through Sky Q with Dolby Atmos on the Sky Sports Premier League channel and, of course, you can also get everything through the Sky Go and Sky Q apps. Sky Sports is also available through Virgin Media.

Now TV is available through apps on various devices, of course, and you can use Now TV (still in 720p only, note) day, weekly or monthly passes to watch Sky Sports channels - the day pass is £8.99, week pass at £14.99 or monthly at £33.99. It's great if you don't have a Sky subscription yet would like to watch a Sunday of action a few times a season. There's also aseason ticket for £199.

Sky also boasts a lot of other football rights including the Carabao Cup and Football League.

BT has renamed its 4K service as BT Sport Ultimate and will broadcast the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturdays on that channel as well as some other fixtures. BT Sport will have 52 games in total.

The broadcasts will also be available in HDR on compatible mobile devices - you can get the app on phones and tablets as well as Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. They'll also be available in Dolby Atmos if you have the BT YouView Ultra HD TV box.

BT Sport also has rights to the FA Cup (alongside the BBC), Champions League and Europa league once more.

Existing BT Broadband customers can add BT Sport for £10 a month or you can subscribe through Sky or Virgin Media.

As we mentioned, Amazon has entered the fray this time around. It's actually fairly simple to understand how it will work - it has rights to every game on Boxing Day (everyone is playing, so it's 10 games) as well as the weekday games on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 December. Again that's an entire round of 10 games.

You'll be able to choose whatever game you want and presumably watch them on replay after. In the case of the midweek games they'll be on at the same time, but the Boxing Day games are likely to be staggered - we don't yet know how this will play out.

Firstly, each broadcaster can show in-game goals and clips from its live games as they're happening. Sky also shows extended highlights On Demand through its Saturday night Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Once more, the BBC will show Football Focus on Saturday lunchtimes, Match of the Day on Saturday nights - usually at 10.30pm and Match of the Day 2 around the same time on a Sunday. Sky will once again show Goals on Sunday on Sunday mornings with Alex Scott now joining the legendary Chris Kamara on the sofa.

Match of the Day is now going to be available on BBC iPlayer earlier than previously, though not as early as many would be like. The Saturday night programme will be available from 7pm on Sundays and Match of the Day 2 from midnight on Sunday into Monday.

While the latter is close to broadcast, the Saturday night show is nearly 24 hours later and it's because of other highlights packages and shows such as Sky's Goals on Sunday and Super Sunday that have the right to be shown first.