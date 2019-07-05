Sky has announced that the Cricket World Cup final will be available to watch live on a free-to-air channel if England are in it.

Otherwise, it will be shown across paid Sky Sports channels, including the dedicated Sky Sports Cricket World Cup channel, as was originally intended.

It is yet to reveal on which channel it will broadcast a final featuring England - currently, the only free-to-air Sky channel on Freeview is Sky News - but the move has to be applauded as it was not obliged to do so.

Of course, it depends on England getting through the semi-final first.

By finishing third in the group stage after a rip-roaring final match against New Zealand, the team will either face India or Australia in the semi on Thursday 11 July.

The final will be held at Lords on Sunday 14 July.

Sky Sports will make the #CWC19 final available on free-to-air television should #ENG make it to the showpiece event at Lord’s on Sunday, July 14. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 5, 2019

You can watch the remaining matches and semi-finals on Sky Sports, either through a Sky Q or Sky+ box, or via Now TV.

Sky subscribers can also watch live or follow ball-by-ball commentary on the Sky Sports mobile app.

Highlights of all games are shown for free on Channel 4 too.

"Our aim has always been to celebrate what could be a 'once in a generation' moment of a home team in a big final on home soil. So, if England reach the final, we will make the match available to everyone so the whole country can be part of a rare and special big sporting moment," said Sky's UK chief executive, Stephen van Rooyen.