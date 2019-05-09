In celebration of the May bank holiday, all Sky Q and Sky+ customers will have access to more than 30 complete box sets for a fortnight.

From 24 May to 9 June, Sky will open up its on demand offering for every customer with an internet connected set-top-box. That means those without a subscription to Sky Box Sets or Ultimate On Demand will be able to watch entire seasons of some of the best TV shows ever made.

Not every series available in a Box Sets or Ultimate On Demand subscription will be available, and those that are will be restricted to the first season only, but the free offer includes favourites like The Sopranos, The Wire, Westworld and Deadwood.

The first season of Sex in the City will also be available, as will Twin Peaks and the superb Billions.

If you enjoy the first season of any of those available, you could then decide to subscribe to one of the add-ons going forward.

A Sky Box Sets add-on gives on demand access to over 400 UK and US TV series, with new episodes added regularly. It costs £5 extra on top of a Sky TV subscription.

Sky's Ultimate On Demand subscription includes Sky Box Sets and unrestricted access to Netflix, which integrates into the user interface on a Sky Q box. It costs £12 per month on top of a standard Sky TV package.