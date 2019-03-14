  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky Q Kids Safe Mode rolling out now, turns your box into a child-friendly zone

|
Sky Sky Q Kids Safe Mode rolling out now, turns your box into a child-friendly zone
Best cheap TV deals for March 2019: Save £1,400 on LG OLED and Samsung QLED TV
Best cheap TV deals for March 2019: Save £1,400 on LG OLED and Samsung QLED TV

- Rolling out now, so should be with you soon

- Locks a box into the Kids section

- PIN protected

Sky has started to roll out a feature promised for a while: Kids Safe Mode.

Parents can now set up any Sky Q box - Sky Q Mini included - to cater solely for children, giving access to appropriate kids TV only.

That way there is no danger of them accidentally watching shows deemed unfit for their age range.

In addition, children get a new interface designed just for them, making it much easier for them to find shows and films they can enjoy.

There is already a Kids section on Sky Q boxes, but the new mode - accessible via a new menu setting and the entering of a PIN - effectively locks the box in that area unless turned off again. That too will require a PIN, so children can't just stray out of it.

It also means that even if the box is switched off and turned on again, it will boot straight into Kids Safe Mode once activated.

1/8Sky

Admittedly, you'll have to keep going backwards and forwards if you plan to use Kids Safe Mode on a main family Sky Q box, but we particularly like the idea that you can lock a Sky Q Mini box into Kids Safe Mode for use in a child's bedroom.

The new feature is rolling out to Sky Q boxes now, so if you don't have it quite yet expect it in the next day or two.

It is also the continuation of several new features and updates Sky has planned for the last 12 months, which included the addition of Spotify and Netflix, plus the tantalising prospect of HDR coming to the Sky Q 2TB model soon.

PopularIn TV
Samsung's 2019 4K & 8K QLED TVs compared: Q950R, Q90R, Q85R, Q80R, Q70R, Q60R
What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
Sky Q Kids Safe Mode rolling out now, turns your box into a child-friendly zone
Last day to save £270 on Sky Q bundle deal with Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and more
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
The golden age of video streaming is dead