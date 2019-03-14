Sky has started to roll out a feature promised for a while: Kids Safe Mode.

Parents can now set up any Sky Q box - Sky Q Mini included - to cater solely for children, giving access to appropriate kids TV only.

That way there is no danger of them accidentally watching shows deemed unfit for their age range.

In addition, children get a new interface designed just for them, making it much easier for them to find shows and films they can enjoy.

There is already a Kids section on Sky Q boxes, but the new mode - accessible via a new menu setting and the entering of a PIN - effectively locks the box in that area unless turned off again. That too will require a PIN, so children can't just stray out of it.

It also means that even if the box is switched off and turned on again, it will boot straight into Kids Safe Mode once activated.

Admittedly, you'll have to keep going backwards and forwards if you plan to use Kids Safe Mode on a main family Sky Q box, but we particularly like the idea that you can lock a Sky Q Mini box into Kids Safe Mode for use in a child's bedroom.

The new feature is rolling out to Sky Q boxes now, so if you don't have it quite yet expect it in the next day or two.

It is also the continuation of several new features and updates Sky has planned for the last 12 months, which included the addition of Spotify and Netflix, plus the tantalising prospect of HDR coming to the Sky Q 2TB model soon.