Sky Cinema provides conclusive proof Die Hard is a Christmas movie

Sky Cinema has a great selection of Christmas films available on a dedicated channel this month, which are also available on Now TV, which you can find out more about here.

However, one of them causes more debate each year than any other: Die Hard.

We'll nip this in the bud right now. It is a Christmas movie, full stop. It takes place at Christmas, it has a Christmas party at its very heart, and it has plenty of Christmas references.

It's also only about as violent as Home Alone, albeit with more deaths and less irons in the face.

You don't have to take our word for it though, Sky has employed video editing team extraordinaire, Cassetteboy, to prove conclusively that Die Hard is a Christmas film. Just watch the video above and you will be left in absolutely no doubt.

Go to isdiehardachristmasfilm.com afterwards to ensure your voice is heard.

Now that's sorted, onto Die Hard 2. Yep, that's a Christmas movie too.

Die Hard is one of the many Christmas films available on Sky Cinema and Now TV throughout December. It is exclusive to Sky's platforms and is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Yippy Ki-yay Father Christmas!

