Last day to save £270 on Sky Q bundle deal with Sky Cinema, Sky Sports and more

Sky is offering a £270 saving on a popular package by reducing it to just £45 a month, and today is the last day of this deal.

This Sky Q bundle usually costs £60, only it now has more than a £15 saving each month over the contract's 18-month duration.

Bundled with it is the Sky Q 1TB box, Sky cinema, Sky Sports HD, it's entertainment package and Sky HD.

This has a 43% saving on the Sky Sports package with access to 8 channels, plus 300 more channels and Sky HD is thrown in for free (usually costing £5 a month)- totaling in only £810, instead of £1,080. 

Sky is also offering a £168 discount on its Fibre Max and TV package with over 300 entertainment channels, now priced at £42 a month instead of £49.

Time is running out on these deals, so hurry and get them while they're hot. 

