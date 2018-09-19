Netflix to arrive on Sky Q in November, other UI updates too

Sky Q customers will get Netflix integration from November.

Announced at the beginning of March, Netflix will be added as an app on Sky Q boxes. Netflix content will also appear throughout the Sky Q user interface as long as you subscribe to the streaming service through Sky's new package.

Sky will launch its Ultimate On Demand bundle in November, which includes a monthly Netflix subscription and Sky Box Sets - the firm's own on demand service that offers 400 UK and US TV series to binge on.

The combined cost for Ultimate On Demand is £10 per month. A Netflix Premium subscription on its own is £9.99 per month. Sky Box Sets currently costs £5 per month as a separate service.

The type of Netflix subscription on offer depends on your Sky Q package. New and existing customers on Sky Q Entertainment packages, with the 1TB box, will essentially get Netflix Standard - which provides up to HD video and can be viewed on two screens concurrently.

New and existing customers on the Sky Q Experience package (formerly Sky Q Multiscreen), with a 2TB box, get Premium - up to 4K video on four screens concurrently.

There is no HDR support at present, but Pocket-lint was told that it is still in the pipeline.

Existing Netflix users can switch their accounts over to Ultimate On Demand without losing any historical data or profiles.

You can find out more about Netflix on Sky Q, including the new features it adds, here: How Netflix works on Sky Q: Your questions answered.

As well as Netflix, other new UI features coming to Sky Q include the ability to filter your recordings by different categories: entertainment, movies, kids or into an A-Z list.

You will be able to open apps through voice. It will work with Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, Vevo and any other app on the platform.

The long-awaited Kids Mode will launch soon. And there will be more personalisation in Sky Cinema and the Sky Store, with movie suggestions appearing based on the films you have already watched.

The main Home screen on Sky Q will get improved hero artwork at the top of the page, which will also include Netflix shows if you subscribe to Ultimate On Demand.

You can pre-register your interest in Netflix on Sky Q here: sky.com/netflix.