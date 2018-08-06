  1. Home
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains

|
- Sky Sports HD football channels for £18

- 10 months of Sky Sports on Now TV with £160 off

The football Premier League season kicks off this Friday, with Manchester United vs Leicester City live on Sky Sports, and you can make sure you don't miss a minute of the action on Sky or Now TV with some amazing deals.

Serious footy fans can subscribe to the two most relevant Sky Sports channels for less than the usual complete Sports package.

Just head here and you can get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels in HD for just £18 a month on top of your existing Sky plan. That's £4 less per month than the usual Sky Sports Pack price.

If you don't have Sky, you can still catch all the action through Now TV - streamed over the internet.

Until the end of play 20 August, you can buy a special, limited edition 10-month Sky Sports Pass for a one-off payment of £179. That's £160 (45 per cent) off the normal price over 10 months.

That will cover the entire 2018/19 football season.

Just head here for the offer.

Alternatively, you can get access to the entire Sky Sports channel range on Now TV with a Now TV Broadband bundle.

For £40 per month you get Fab Fibre broadband - up to 36Mbps speeds - and Sky Sports for 12-months.

You can sign up to this great offer here.

Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
