Sky to give cricket the 4K treatment, starting with England T20 and ODI matches

Sky is increasing the amount of sport it broadcasts in 4K by announcing that from today 13 June, cricket fans will be able to watch all of England's T20 and One Day International matches in 4K Ultra HD through Sky Q and the Sky Sports Cricket channel. Viewers will need the Sky Q 2TB box, a Sky Multi-screen subscription and a 4K Ultra HD TV.

Not only will viewers be able to watch cricket in more detail than ever before, but there will also be 1080 50p Hawk-Eye to show exactly where a ball lands or hits and statistical insights from CricViz. Sky says its cricket viewing experience will allow fans at home to have a view of the matches that rivals the umpire's.

Bryan Henderson, Sky Sports Head of Cricket, said: "Offering cricket fans all forms of the game in Ultra HD is another step forward for our ever-expanding range of Ultra HD Sports content."

"Following our first Test Match broadcasts last year, fans of T20 and ODI will now be taken closer to the action, excitement, and drama than ever before when Australia and India visit from June."

4K coverage for England's matches begins today with a One Day International against Australia at the KIA Oval, with a Twenty20 match taking place on 27 June at Edgbaston. The final One Day International match takes places on 17 July against India at Headingley.

Cricket is the latest sport to join Sky's impressive roster of sport available in 4K Ultra HD, which already includes Premier League football and Formula 1.