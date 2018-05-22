French Open tennis to be shown in 4K on Sky Q and Virgin TV

Coverage of the Roland Garros tennis tournament will be shown in Ultra HD across Europe for the first time this year, with Sky Q and Virgin TV customers getting a new 4K live channel for the duration.

Eurosport's 4K feed will be available on both platforms, with Sky and Virgin Media offering it as an extension via a button press on the general Eurosport HD channels.

The coverage will be available to customers who have a Sky Q 2TB box or Virgin TV V6 box. Sky Q 1TB and Virgin TiVo boxes are not capable of displaying 4K video.

All matches hosted on the Court Philippe-Chatrier centre court will be available in 4K, from the first matches on Sunday 27 May to the final of the French Open on Sunday 10 June.

The feed will also be available to viewers in France itself, Germany and Spain, through Canal, HD+ and Orange respectively.

Although there is no word yet on whether BT will also carry the 4K coverage, this seems to be the start of a summer of 4K sport across multiple platforms. The BBC, for example, has already carried out trials of live rugby matches shown in 4K HDR on BBC iPlayer through compatible TVs and set-top-boxes.

There is a common train of thought that it might even show some of its World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR too.