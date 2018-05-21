Sky 4K HDR broadcasts start in Italy, UK Sky Q update imminent?

Sky Italia has started broadcasting content in 4K HDR, leading many to believe that Sky Q in the UK will be next.

Sky has promised a HDR technology upgrade for Sky Q in the recent past, using the HLG format recognised by many 4K HDR TVs, but has previously not said when. Now it seems the update is imminent.

Shows available in HDR on Sky Italia include Sky's own Britannia. The UEFA Europa League Final was reportedly available in 4K HDR, as well as a host of movies, including Spider-Man Homecoming and Baby Driver.

High dynamic range technology is one of several new features either recently added or coming soon to Sky Q. Spotify was recently integrated into the service and Netflix is coming later this year. The latter might even offer HDR (through HLG), although we're yet to find out more about the streaming service's full plans.

A new Kids Mode is coming, that will launch a user interface especially for a child's profile.

And Sky Q will be launched in app form for smart devices, so that Sky Q programming will be available to watch on a TV, tablet or smartphone without needing a satellite dish.