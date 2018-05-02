You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q

Sky has announced that it will be showing the upcoming Royal Wedding in Ultra HD for those with a Sky Q 2TB box.

The Sky News presentation of the wedding between Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle will be broadcast live in 4K, from 9am on Saturday 19 May. It will be the first major Royal event shown in the best format possible.

in addition, the Sky News app for mobile platforms will host live streams of the guests arriving at St George's Chapel, with a Who's Who Live function that automatically names each attendee for you as they enter. There will also be details about that guest's connection to the the Royal couple with on-screen graphics and captions.

"Sky News will offer viewers a comprehensive package of coverage across all our platforms, however they wish to follow the event on the day," said John Ryley, head of Sky News.

"We’re incredibly excited to be the first and only broadcaster to televise a Royal Wedding in UHD and to offer those watching the ceremony across the country expert analysis, innovative technology and bespoke coverage on mobile."

Other broadcasters will show the event live too. ITV and the BBC will both offer extensive coverage throughout the day, with the latter even waiving the UK's TV Licence fee for the duration so that communities can watch the wedding in public.

Sky is the only broadcaster to show the wedding in Ultra HD, however.