How to stream Joshua vs Parker: How to watch the big fight live on Sky and more

Current IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is set to face WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, from New Zealand, in the ring this Saturday 31 March. All but the IBO belt will be up for grabs in a winner takes all bout, the first major one of 2018.

But when is it on and how can you watch it? Read on to find out:

Anthony Joshua will lock gloves with Joseph Parker this coming Saturday 31 March at Cardiff's Principality Stadium. A set time for the two heavyweights to enter the ring hasn't been given just yet, but they shouldn't enter any later than 10.30pm BST.

Whoever wins the fight will have to get back into the ring with WBC champion Deontay Wilder - who may be ringside on Saturday - at a later date.

Sky has exclusive rights to broadcast the fight in the UK, but don't worry if you're not a Sky subscriber, as there are still plenty of other ways to stream it to the big screen in your front room.

Sky Box Office on Sky

The big fight will be broadcast live on Sky Box Office at a cost of £19.95 if bought online, but will increase to £24.95 if you buy by phone on Saturday, the day of the fight.

Sky will also become the first broadcaster to show a pay-per-view boxing fight in Ultra HD. Sky Q customers will be able to not only watch the title card fight between Joshua and Parker, but all the undercard fights as well. The extra detail should mean you see every bead of sweat fly off the boxers' faces when they get hit.

To buy the fight through Sky Box Office, click here

Sky Box Office app

If you don't have a Sky+ HD or Sky Q box at home, then you can still watch either through the Sky Box Office app available on PC, Mac, Now TV, iPhone and Android devices. If you sign up to watch the fight via the app, you won't be able to watch it through a Sky or Virgin Media set-top box.

Now TV

If you have a Now TV box at home, then you can download the Sky Box Office app through the app store, purchase the fight for £19.95 and watch it that way. You don't need to have an existing Sky Sports Pass to be able to watch the bout.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media customers can order the Joshua/Parker fight through Sky Box Office as well, at a cost of £19.95 for standard definition and £20.95 for high definition. HD is available for Virgin Media V6 and and TiVO customers only.

To order the fight through your Virgin Media box, go to On Demand, select Pay Per View, Live Events then Current and Bookable Events and follow the on screen instructions.

To watch go to On Demand> Live Events> Event Bookings.

Brit AJ will have home support on his side, and he's expected to take the win on Saturday night. However, the last few days have seen Parker generate more support and the odds are increasingly in his favour.

Joshua will be going into the fight though with a perfect record of 20 fights, all won by knockout. The Kiwi Parker on the other hand, has a perfect record of 24 wins, but only won 18 of them by knockout.