Sky Q will have Netflix integrated into the UI this year, new combined TV package too

There have been plenty of Sky Q announcements this week already, with Spotify coming to the platform, HDR and other new features, but they were the tip of the iceberg. Sky and Netflix has announced a partnership that will see Netflix shows and movies integrated into the Sky Q experience.

In addition, Sky will create a special entertainment TV pack for subscribers that will include Sky and Netflix content side-by-side.

On launch, which will be in the "coming year", Netflix content will sit in the Sky Q menu, not just in an app. It will also be searchable through Sky Q voice search.

You will be able to migrate an existing Netflix account into the new TV bundle or sign into the app using your account details if you don't want the refreshed entertainment pack.

The partnership will include Ultra HD versions of shows and films if available - to be played on the 4K-enabled Sky Q 2TB box. There is no word yet on whether Netflix content will play in HDR when that feature is also added to Sky's platform.

Of course, Sky isn't the first service to offer Netflix, paid or otherwise. Virgin Media already has Netflix available through its TiVo and V6 boxes. You can also search for shows through the Virgin Media front end and play them automatically on Netflix.

YouView too has Netflix integration of sorts.

However, Netflix is something many have been asking Sky to introduce since the launch of Sky Q three years ago - us included. It was one of our first questions put to Sky at the launch. We were told to "watch this space" at the time. The wait is almost over.