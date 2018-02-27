Sky Q getting loads of new features from March, including Spotify, more 4K and HDR

Spotify is coming to Sky Q. From this spring, you will be able to play Spotify music through a dedicated app on the Sky Q user interface. But that's not the only exciting new feature coming to the platform.

Starting next month, Sky will be introducing additional features to improve the Sky Q experience. They won't all arrive at once, but be released progressively through over-the-air updates.

Sky plans to enhance the viewing experience with greater personalisation based on a household's viewing habits. And the Sky Q voice search functionality will also take them into account, understanding new phrases such as "show movies for me"?

A new widescreen user interface will debut. And those with 4K TVs will appreciate a doubling of the amount of Ultra HD movies and shows on offer - including the entire Spider-Man franchise. Sky claims it will host more than 1,000 hours of 4K content.

What's more, it plans to introduce HDR content too (most likely through the HLG broadcast standard).

Sky Q is getting a dedicated Kids Mode so parents can ensure their children can only access the shows and films that are age appropriate. We imagine it to be a bit like the Kids section of Netflix.

Finally, you will be able to watch Sky Q programming on devices other than a Sky Q box, phone or tablet. Sky plans to introduce a Sky Q application for smart TVs and third-party streamers.

We're yet to find out how the latter will work and whether you will already need a Sky Q subscription or if you can take one just for the streaming service - like with Now TV. Last year, Sky did say that it will introduce an over-the-top Sky Q IP service for those without satellite dishes in 2018 - maybe this is it?

Either way, exciting times for the company as it dramatically expands its Sky Q experience and reach.