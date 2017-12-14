Sky revamps its TV package offerings, making them more flexible and cheaper

Sky has quietly rolled out a completely revamped TV package offering, making its products and services a lot more flexible than before and cheaper, too.

Gone are the three tiers of Original, Variety and Box Sets and in their place is just one standard Entertainment package. Sky Entertainment gives you 350 channels as standard (over the 270 you got with Original) including Sky One, Sky Atlantic, Discovery and MTV. You can then add various services and extra channel packages for a small monthly fee.

All Sky packages come with a Sky Q box. A 1TB box is given as standard with a £20 setup fee, or you can upgrade to the 2TB box, which supports 4K Ultra HD content for a £199 setup fee (this reduces to £65 if you take the £12 per month Sky Multiscreen).

You can add Kids channels, HD channels or Box Sets, which includes over 450 of Sky's best shows, including Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks, all available to watch on demand. Any of these packages can be added for £5 per month each.

The good thing about the package add-ons, is that you can cancel them or add them back on, on a month-by-month basis, rather than be tied into an 18 month contract. You need to give 31 days' notice if you wish to cancel an add-on. However, the main Sky Entertainment part of the package does require an 18 month commitment.

Sky Cinema and Sky Sports are still available as add-ons too, for £10 and £18 per month respectively. Sky Multiscreen is still available too for the same price of £12 per month.

At the moment, the new TV package setup is only available for new customers, but Sky has said existing customers will be offered to switch by the end of January. If you're happy with your current package however, you won't be forced to switch and you can carry on as you are. Sky has also said it will reveal details on how existing customers can switch if a new package is cheaper than the one they already have.

Sky's new TV packages are also only available for Sky customers and not those who pay for Sky services through another provider such as Virgin Media or Talk Talk.