Disney buys Fox's TV and film businesses, including majority stake in Sky

It seems that 21st Century Fox's £11.7 billion takeover of Sky could mean that Disney will own the UK satellite broadcaster lock, stock and barrel.

That's because Fox itself has decided to sell almost its entire TV broadcasting assets and film production studios to Disney for $52.4 billion (£39 billion) of stock.

That includes Fox's current 39 per cent share holding in Sky. And if the Fox acquisition of the remaining 61 per cent of Sky shares is completed in time, Disney will own the entire company.

"Prior to the close of the transaction, it is anticipated that 21st Century Fox will seek to complete its planned acquisition of the 61 per cent of Sky it doesn’t already own," said a statement posted by The Walt Disney Company.

"21st Century Fox remains fully committed to completing the current Sky offer and anticipates that, subject to the necessary regulatory consents, the transaction will close by June 30, 2018. Assuming 21st Century Fox completes its acquisition of Sky prior to closing of the transaction, The Walt Disney Company would assume full ownership of Sky, including the assumption of its outstanding debt, upon closing."

Also included in the Disney deal will be Twentieth Century Fox Film and Television, plus US cable and other international TV businesses, including Fox's stake in Hulu.

The Fox broadcasting network, including Fox News, will be formed into a newly listed company and will not be part of the Disney buyout.

There is still no guarantee that Fox will be able to acquire the remainder of Sky before the Disney sale is completed. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK could still rule that the shares acquisition could have an adverse impact on the UK's plurality of media ownership and broadcasting standards.

However, as Sky will no longer be controlled by the same company as Fox News or the rest of the Murdoch media empire, it changes the situation somewhat.

It could also mean a respite for Sky News. Sky had threatened to close or sell Sky News if such a move would aid any acquisition.