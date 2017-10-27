Sky Store now offers Blu-rays with digital movie purchases too

Sky has revised its Buy and Keep service that lets you get a physical copy of a film that you buy through the Sky Store. Up until now, with any film you bought, Sky would automatically send you a DVD copy in the post.

Now though, you will be given the option of receiving a DVD copy, rather than having it automatically sent to you, or you can opt for a Blu-ray version instead. If you'd rather not have any physical discs taking up space in your home, you can also choose to keep the HD digital version of it instead. The changes are rolling out from this week.

Prices for buying and keeping just the HD digital copy of a film start at £9.99, for the HD digital copy and DVD, prices start at £13.99, or if you want the HD digital version and a Blu-ray, prices start at £16.99.

Sky prides itself on having the biggest films available in the Sky Store to rent or buy, long before they're available on DVD and Blu-ray. The company has said however, that if you decide to buy a DVD or Blu-ray copy of a film, you will get it in the post a few days later.

The Sky Store is open to everyone too, not just Sky subscribers. Movies can be bought or rented through Sky Q and Sky+ boxes, the Sky Store app available on a wide range of devices, including Now TV boxes or online at skystore.com. Movie rental prices start at 99p and TV show box sets such as Dr Foster and Peaky Blinders can be bought from £9.99 a season.

Damien Read, Director of Sky Store said: "Over the next few months Sky Store will give film fans more ways to watch the latest movies straight from the cinema however works best for them. Whether it’s Despicable Me 3 in digital only, The Mummy on DVD or Baby Driver on Blu-ray, there’s an option for everyone."