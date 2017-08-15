Game of Thrones Sky Q Remote covers in pictures: Declare your love for Westeros

We only have two feature-length episodes left in season 7 of Game of Thrones but anyone who has seen any of the previous five will know we're in for a treat. And what better way to settle down and watch the next two week's shenanigans than with limited edition, dedicated Game of Thrones covers decorating your Sky Q Remote.

Designed for the main remote control, not the ones that come with the Sky Q Mini, the three covers feature the map of Westeros and the family sigils from each of the main houses; one in silver, one in gold.

They cost £14.99 each and are available from Sky's own online store. You can see them by swiping or clicking through the gallery above.

Each cover fits snuggly around the remote and even comes with a button on the side to match the voice search button on the controller.

We like that, unlike the limited edition Sky+ remotes, the covers can be swapped or even removed depending on your mood.

Sky also offers a range of covers in basic colours - red, blue, grey, black and purple - for £12 apiece. And there is a WWE Undertaker edition cover for £14.99 that is listed as coming soon.

The Undertaker retired after Wrestlemania 33 earlier this year.