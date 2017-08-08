Sky Store coming to LG TVs with the very latest film and TV shows

LG has announced it will soon be rolling out an update that will add Sky Store as an exclusive feature to its TVs running webOS 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 and 3.5. Sky Store lets you buy and rent films and TV shows available through Sky, and receive a physical copy on DVD through your letterbox.

The Sky Store is also available through Roku and Now TV streaming platforms, but the integration with LG TVs represent the first time it's available through a TV operating system.

LG TV owners can check the app on a weekly basis to see which films and TV shows have been added, with some of the biggest blockbusters of the past year set to be added in the coming months. Films include Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Kong: Skull Island, Beauty and the Beast, and Logan.

The majority of films will be available in HD, but if you're renting a film, only SD quality is available.

Darren Petersen, Head of Product Marketing & Partnerships for LG Electronics UK, said of the launch: "We’re delighted to again partner with Sky to bring its latest movie content to our Smart TV platform."

"The Sky Store service offers our users even more choice when deciding what entertainment to enjoy on our award-winning TVs and an unrivalled selection of the latest movies, giving yet another reason for potential new customers to select an LG TV."

James Morton, Head of Strategy & Business Development for Sky Store, added: "Sky Store continues to be a huge hit and as the UK’s regular number one digital retailer for new movie releases, it is fantastic we can offer LG Smart TV customers blockbuster movies straight to their big screen at home."