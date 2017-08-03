  Sky VIP rewards customers with free tickets and priority service

Sky has announced Sky VIP, a new loyalty programme that rewards all of its customers, but gives bigger and better rewards the longer a customer has been with Sky.

Split across four tiers, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Black, all Sky customers get the chance to bag themselves free tickets to Premier League matches and the British Masters. Exclusive pre-release screenings of films are available too, and there's even the chance to win trips to filming locations for programmes such as Game of Thrones.

All customers that register for Sky VIP will receive a voucher code to download a movie from the Sky Store worth up to £13.99.

Other rewards that become available as you move up through the tiers include free Sky Go Extra for downloading Sky shows to watch on-the-go, to getting free fibre broadband setup.

Black members, who have been with Sky for more than 15 years, can get free Sky Q setup, as well as priority access when having to phone Sky for technical support, thanks to a dedicated phone number that jumps the queue.

Silver - 0-3 years: Free VIP tickets to sporting events, cinema and Sky shows

Gold - 3-8 years: Free Sky Go Extra, access to Sky Atlantic VIP channel to watch select shows 24 hours before they're broadcast on Sky Atlantic

Platinum - 8-15 years: Free Sky fibre setup, free data boost to Sky Mobile piggy bank

Black - 15+ years: Free Sky Q setup, dedicated phone number for technical support

To find out which tier you're currently in, you can visit the Sky VIP section within the My Sky app for iOS and Android. Customers can reap the benefits not only of the tier they're in, but the tiers below as well.