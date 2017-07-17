  1. Home
Want The Grand Tour crossed with Robot Wars? Sky's new Carmageddon could be just that

|
- Mad Max-style mayhem on offer

- Coming to Sky 1 in 2018

Sky has announced several new TV shows coming to Sky 1 this autumn and early 2018 and one has particularly piqued our interest.

Currently sporting the working title of Carmaggedon, a new six-episode series is set to combine the car driving shenanigans of shows like Top Gear and The Grand Tour with Robot Wars and Mad Max-style mayhem.

Engineers, mechanics and drivers are set the task of transforming vehicles into hardcore combat machines, which will then be driven into battle across three custom-built desert arenas. Six will enter in each show, but only one will be able to drive away and into a season grand finale.

The series is being created by Primal Media (a joint venture with Lionsgate) and the Motion Content Group. Presenters and exact on-air date are yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that it'll be on Sky 1 next year.

We don't think it has a tie-in with the game of the same name, which is why Carmageddon is just a working title for now.

The other two shows to be announced are Sing It - a talent show presented by Cat Deeley which aims to find the best a capella group around - and Revolution - an extreme sports entertainment show coming early 2018.

Revolution will pitch in-line skaters, skateboarder and BMX riders against each other in a purpose-built course over several rounds of high-impact action.

