Sky Sports channels explained: What they are and how to get them

In the summer, Sky Sports rebranded its TV channel line-up, adding a new stations in the process. Now TV also offers them through its streaming platform too.

Sky Sports subscribers through Sky, Now TV, Virgin Media and other providers, have access to them all, but what about other platforms? And what are the different channels anyway?

There are channels for individual sports, with payment packages enabling you to pay for just the sport(s) you love, rather than the full 10.

Here then are the new channels and pricing plans for Sky Sports:

There are 10 Sky Sports channels (available in both HD and SD). Some sporting events are also available in 4K Ultra HD for those with a Sky Q 2TB box, such as Premier League matches and F1 race days:

Sky Sports Main Event - for big live events across multiple sports, including Premier League and Football League footy, Test cricket and more.

Sky Sports Premier League - a dedicated channel with 126 live Premier League matches and football shows.

Sky Sports Football - another 900 live matches this season will appear here, including the EFL games, Scottish Premiership matches and others from leagues around the world.

Sky Sports Cricket - every home England match and domestic cricket coverage will appear here.

Sky Sports Golf - The Open Championship, US Open and many other golfing events will be on this dedicated channel.

Sky Sports F1 - As before, every race, qualifying and practice will be covered in full here.

Sky Sports Action - A new channel for all manner of different sporting activities.

Sky Sports Arena (currently called Sky Sports Darts) - WWE, NFL, boxing, darts and much more will find this their new home.

Sky Sports News - Will continue to bring up-to-the-minute sports news.

Sky Sports Mix - As before, will feature the best of sports not likely to appear elsewhere, plus highlights from other Sky Sports coverage.

If you are an existing Sky Sports subscriber on Sky, Now TV and Virgin Media you will get all the channels automatically.

TalkTalk customers get eight of the new channels. Sky Sports News is part of the Entertainment Boost package already. There is no Sky Sports Mix on TalkTalk presently.

BT TV customers currently only get a couple of channels as part of their Sky Sports subscription: Sky Sports Main Event and an additional Sky Sports Extra, which will show some premier league games not on Main Event. However, from "early 2019" BT has signed a deal with Sky to take all of the Sky Sports channels. Pricing and release date will be revealed closer the time.

Sky customers themselves can opt for just one, two or three of the channels to reduce the monthly cost.

Sky customers can pay for all the 10 channels in one package for £27.50 a month on top of an existing Sky package. They can also pay for just one channel at £18 a month, two at £22 a month or three for £26 a month.

Now TV customers will be able to get the all-new Sky Sports channels as part of Now TV Sky Sports Passes.

All 10 are available as part of a Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99, Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99 or Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. All Now TV customers can add any of the three passes to their account and cancel again at any time, only paying for the day, week or month their pass covers. Now TV is contract-free.

Virgin Media customers get all 10 channels from £31.75 a month. TalkTalk customers get eight of the channels as part of a Sky Sports bundle which starts at £28.45 a month including TV and broadband.

BT charges from £27.50 a month for its Sky Sports package of the two channels and all Sky's premier league games.