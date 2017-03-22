18 great movie quotes that work with Sky Q voice search, try these out yourself

Sky started to roll out its long-awaited voice search feature to Sky Q boxes from Wednesday 22 March, and while not everyone will have the software update yet, there are plenty trying out right now.

All Sky Q boxes will have the update by the "end of spring" 2017 so you should get it soon if not already.

It enables viewers to search for TV shows and films by barking commands at the box, while pressing the small button on the top right-hand side of the touch remote. You can search using actor names, genres, even vague terms, like "Liverpool games". However, one of the most interesting features is that you can also search for classic films by saying memorable movie quotes.

Naturally, not every famous quote will be recognised but there are still plenty. That's why we've put together this list of many that we've been told about or found. Each one will find the movie it is from on Sky Q.

Why don't you try them out on your own Sky Q box?