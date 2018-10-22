How can you watch the ongoing season unfold? What races are on the calendar and will it all be broadcast in 4K HDR? Find out here.

After a spirited start by Ferrari, last season was again dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull - while Lewis Hamilton had his worst year since breaking through into Formula One.

Eyes are therefore on Mercedes to see if the team can bounce back this year, and can Ferrari improve on its 2022 resurgence, or will Red Bull once again sweep the championship.

Here's how to watch the F1 2023 season unfold, the races to put in your calendar, and where to go to see the action in 4K HDR.

When is the next F1 2023 race?

The main calendar this season will begin fully on 3 March, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix leading into the first race itself on Sunday 5 March 2023.

Here are all the planned Grand Prix for this year and their practice, qualifying and race weekends.

Bahrain: 03-05 March 2023

03-05 March 2023 Saudi Arabia: 17-19 March 2023

17-19 March 2023 Australia: 31-02 March/April 2023

31-02 March/April 2023 Azerbaijan: 28-30 Aprils 2023

28-30 Aprils 2023 United States (Miami): 05-07 May 2023

05-07 May 2023 Italy (Emilia Romagna): 19-21 April 2023

19-21 April 2023 Monaco: 26-28 May 2023

26-28 May 2023 Spain: 02-04 June 2023

02-04 June 2023 Canada: 16-18 June 2023

16-18 June 2023 Austria: 30-02 June/July 2023

30-02 June/July 2023 Great Britain: 07-09 July 2023

07-09 July 2023 Hungary: 21-23 July 2023

21-23 July 2023 Belgium: 28-30 July 2023

28-30 July 2023 Netherlands: 25-27 August 2023

25-27 August 2023 Italy (Monza): 01-03 September 2023

01-03 September 2023 Singapore: 15-17 September 2023

15-17 September 2023 Japan: 22-24 September 2023

22-24 September 2023 Qatar: 06-08 October 2023

06-08 October 2023 United States (Austin): 20-22 October 2023

20-22 October 2023 Mexico: 27-29 October 2023

27-29 October 2023 Brazil: 03-05 November 2023

03-05 November 2023 United States (Las Vegas): 16-18 November 2023

16-18 November 2023 Abu Dhabi: 24-26 November 2023

How to watch the F1 2023 season on TV in the UK

All races are broadcast live by Sky on the Sky F1 channel for Sky Sports subscribers, with practice and qualifying days too. That means that it is available for Now customers with Sports membership, plus Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers who also take a Sky Sports package.

From 2023, the F1 channel on Sky (406) is to be the F1 UHD channel, so will show all races, practice and qualifying in 4K HDR for those capable of viewing it.

To get 4K Ultra HD coverage, you need a compatible Sky Q 1TB or 1TB UHD box, Sky Sports membership and an Ultra HD add-on. You'll also need a 4K TV.

Sky Glass and Sky Stream owners need the "Sky Sports" and "Sky Ultra HDR and Dolby Atmos" add-ons to get 4K coverage.

You can check if your Sky Q box is HDR-enabled in our guide here.

How to watch the F1 2023 season on iPhone, iPad or Android in the UK

The Sky Sports F1 channel is available to Now account holders with Sports membership. It is also streamed live at no extra cost on the Sky Go app for Sky TV customers with a Sky Sports subscription.

How to watch the F1 2023 season for free in the UK

Channel 4 continues to hold the highlights rights for F1 2023 in the UK.

You can, therefore, watch highlights packages of the qualifying sessions and races on Channel 4 and its All 4 streaming service after they have finished.

The highlights are generally shown later in the day after a race, but this depends entirely on the time difference in question, so do check your TV schedule on a race weekend to be sure,

Channel 4 will also screen the British Grand Prix live on terrestrial TV, thanks to a deal with Sky.

How to watch the F1 2023 season in the US

The US TV rights for the F1 2023 season are shared between ESPN and ABC.

Races are therefore shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC in the States.