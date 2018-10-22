After a spirited start by Ferrari, last season was again dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull - while Lewis Hamilton had his worst year since breaking through into Formula One.
Eyes are therefore on Mercedes to see if the team can bounce back this year, and can Ferrari improve on its 2022 resurgence, or will Red Bull once again sweep the championship.
Here's how to watch the F1 2023 season unfold, the races to put in your calendar, and where to go to see the action in 4K HDR.
When is the next F1 2023 race?
The main calendar this season will begin fully on 3 March, with practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix leading into the first race itself on Sunday 5 March 2023.
Here are all the planned Grand Prix for this year and their practice, qualifying and race weekends.
- Bahrain: 03-05 March 2023
- Saudi Arabia: 17-19 March 2023
- Australia: 31-02 March/April 2023
- Azerbaijan: 28-30 Aprils 2023
- United States (Miami): 05-07 May 2023
- Italy (Emilia Romagna): 19-21 April 2023
- Monaco: 26-28 May 2023
- Spain: 02-04 June 2023
- Canada: 16-18 June 2023
- Austria: 30-02 June/July 2023
- Great Britain: 07-09 July 2023
- Hungary: 21-23 July 2023
- Belgium: 28-30 July 2023
- Netherlands: 25-27 August 2023
- Italy (Monza): 01-03 September 2023
- Singapore: 15-17 September 2023
- Japan: 22-24 September 2023
- Qatar: 06-08 October 2023
- United States (Austin): 20-22 October 2023
- Mexico: 27-29 October 2023
- Brazil: 03-05 November 2023
- United States (Las Vegas): 16-18 November 2023
- Abu Dhabi: 24-26 November 2023
How to watch the F1 2023 season on TV in the UK
All races are broadcast live by Sky on the Sky F1 channel for Sky Sports subscribers, with practice and qualifying days too. That means that it is available for Now customers with Sports membership, plus Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers who also take a Sky Sports package.
From 2023, the F1 channel on Sky (406) is to be the F1 UHD channel, so will show all races, practice and qualifying in 4K HDR for those capable of viewing it.
To get 4K Ultra HD coverage, you need a compatible Sky Q 1TB or 1TB UHD box, Sky Sports membership and an Ultra HD add-on. You'll also need a 4K TV.
Sky Glass and Sky Stream owners need the "Sky Sports" and "Sky Ultra HDR and Dolby Atmos" add-ons to get 4K coverage.
You can check if your Sky Q box is HDR-enabled in our guide here.
How to watch the F1 2023 season on iPhone, iPad or Android in the UK
The Sky Sports F1 channel is available to Now account holders with Sports membership. It is also streamed live at no extra cost on the Sky Go app for Sky TV customers with a Sky Sports subscription.
How to watch the F1 2023 season for free in the UK
Channel 4 continues to hold the highlights rights for F1 2023 in the UK.
You can, therefore, watch highlights packages of the qualifying sessions and races on Channel 4 and its All 4 streaming service after they have finished.
The highlights are generally shown later in the day after a race, but this depends entirely on the time difference in question, so do check your TV schedule on a race weekend to be sure,
Channel 4 will also screen the British Grand Prix live on terrestrial TV, thanks to a deal with Sky.
How to watch the F1 2023 season in the US
The US TV rights for the F1 2023 season are shared between ESPN and ABC.
Races are therefore shown on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC in the States.