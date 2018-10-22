  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

How to watch F1 in 4K Ultra HD

and |
Sky / Getty Images How to watch F1 in 4K Ultra HD
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Formula One season is more competitive this season than it's been for some time. For a couple of years now, Sky has offered the racing in 4K UHD - here's how to watch F1 in 4K UHD.

All races are broadcast live by Sky on the Sky F1 channel for Sky Sports subscribers. Practice and qualifying days too. However, to watch the live action in Ultra HD you will need to be a Sky Q customer with the Sky Q 2TB box.

You will also need to have a 4K TV with HDCP 2.2 copy protection to watch the live 4K feed.

As with Sky Sports' live 4K football matches, you will be prompted by the Sky Q on-screen EPG when on the correct channel and as the coverage starts. Alternatively, you can press the red button on your remote to view the race in Ultra HD.

There will also be a thumbnail in the Ultra HD section of the main Sky Q menu ahead of each GP that will direct you to the 4K versions of the races, practice sessions and qualifying.

You can also set them to record from this area of the menu.

Sadly, Sky+HD or Sky Q 1TB box customers cannot view 4K Ultra HD content so you can't watch the races in the newer format. You also can't watch races in 4K on Sky Q Mini boxes even if you have the 2TB main box because they are limited to a maximum resolution of 1080p Full HD.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments