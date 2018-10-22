How to watch F1 in 4K Ultra HD

Formula One season is more competitive this season than it's been for some time. For a couple of years now, Sky has offered the racing in 4K UHD - here's how to watch F1 in 4K UHD.

All races are broadcast live by Sky on the Sky F1 channel for Sky Sports subscribers. Practice and qualifying days too. However, to watch the live action in Ultra HD you will need to be a Sky Q customer with the Sky Q 2TB box.

You will also need to have a 4K TV with HDCP 2.2 copy protection to watch the live 4K feed.

As with Sky Sports' live 4K football matches, you will be prompted by the Sky Q on-screen EPG when on the correct channel and as the coverage starts. Alternatively, you can press the red button on your remote to view the race in Ultra HD.

There will also be a thumbnail in the Ultra HD section of the main Sky Q menu ahead of each GP that will direct you to the 4K versions of the races, practice sessions and qualifying.

You can also set them to record from this area of the menu.

Sadly, Sky+HD or Sky Q 1TB box customers cannot view 4K Ultra HD content so you can't watch the races in the newer format. You also can't watch races in 4K on Sky Q Mini boxes even if you have the 2TB main box because they are limited to a maximum resolution of 1080p Full HD.