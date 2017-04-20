How to watch F1 2017 in 4K Ultra HD

The new Formula One season is fizzing along and it is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for years.

Not only do car rules changes promise a closer season - as evidenced in the races so far - the entire shebang is being broadcast in 4K Ultra HD. It has never looked better.

So whether you are an F1 nut or fan of 4K visuals, here's how to watch F1 2017 in 4K UHD.

The 2017 Formula One season started with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday 26 March, preceded by practice and qualifying the previous two days.

The next race is in Russia and will be screened on Sunday 30 April. Practice and then qualifying sessions will be broadcast on 28 and 29 April respectively.

All of them!

The entire F1 2017 season is being screened live on Sky Sports in 4K. All races in the new calendar will be available in Ultra HD. They will also be available in Full HD for those without the right equipment to view them - with some also broadcast by Channel 4 in 1080p. Qualifying and practice will also be live on Sky Sports in 4K.

These are the races on the F1 2017 calendar:

26 March, Australia, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) - finished, winner Sebastian Vettel

9 April, China, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) - finished, winner Lewis Hamilton

16 April, Bahrain, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD) - finished, winner Sebastian Vettel

30 April, Russia, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

14 May, Spain, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

28 May, Monaco, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

11 June, Canada, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

25 June, Azerbaijan, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

9 July, Austria, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

16 July, Great Britain, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

30 July, Hungary, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

27 August, Belgium, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

3 September, Italy, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

1 October, Malaysia, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

8 October, Japan, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

22 October, USA, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

29 October, Mexico, Exclusively live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD)

26 November, Abu Dhabi, Live on Sky F1 (4K Ultra HD) and Channel 4 (Full HD)

All races are being broadcast live by Sky on the Sky F1 channel for Sky Sports subscribers. Practice and qualifying days too. However, to watch the live action in Ultra HD you will need to be a Sky Q customer with the Sky Q 2TB box too.

You will also need to have a 4K TV with HDCP 2.2 copy protection to watch the live 4K feed.

Like with Sky Sports' live football matches, many of which which have been simultaneously broadcast in 4K, you will be prompted by the Sky Q on-screen EPG when on the correct channel and as the coverage starts. Alternatively, you can press the red button on your remote to view the race in Ultra HD.

There will also be a thumbnails in the Ultra HD section of the main Sky Q menu ahead of each GP that will direct you to the 4K versions of the races, practice sessions and qualifying.

You can also set them to record from this area of the menu - even as a series link.

Sadly, Sky+HD or Sky Q 1TB box customers cannot view 4K Ultra HD content so cannot watch the races in that format. You can't watch races in 4K on Sky Q Mini boxes even if you have the 2TB main box because they are limited to 1080p maximum.