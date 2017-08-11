Sky Q now has Dolby Atmos support, just in time for Premier League kick-off

Sky has added Dolby Atmos support to the Sky Q 2TB box, just in time for the start of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Arsenal takes on Leicester in the first televised match on Sky Sport's new Premier League channel tonight, Friday 11 August with the pre-match show starting at 7pm. The Ultra HD broadcast will also have a Dolby Atmos track for those with compatible audio equipment.

Premier League coverage also gains Sky's Watch from Start feature. If you tune into a match after the start, you can watch it from the beginning by just hitting the red button. You can also jump to key moments, which are highlighted in the progress bar at the bottom of the screen.

In addition, on Monday 14 August, Sky will be introducing animated Ultra HD images for Sky Q 2TB box owners to use as background art for their TVs. There will be 12 moving scenes from around the world, including sunset beaches and waterfalls, plus great artworks, such as Mona Lisa, The Hay Wain and The Scream.

All 20 premier League stadiums will also be available as animated Ultra HD backdrops.

At the end of July, Sky announced its own Sky-branded TV speaker system, the Sky Soundbox, which costs just £249 for Sky Q customers. And its Dolby Atmos plans for the new football season were detailed at the same time.

It confirmed that Dolby Atmos surround sound will be available on all 124 Premier League matches to be shown on Sky Sports, accompanying the Ultra HD presentations.

We previously found out Sky's Atmos proposals through a timeline it released in January. The roadmap showed different stages of Sky's strategy for 2017 - including the release of the Soundbox.

Although the date wasn't mentioned, the Soundbox ("Sky sound system") and Dolby Atmos support occur at the same point.

It would have been nice to see HDR (High Dynamic Range) in the plans too, but considering the Sky Q box can't support it, it's no wonder. However, it remains to be seen if it will be able to support Hybrid Log Gamma when it eventually rolls out. On the contrary, Virgin's V6 Box in confirmed to be able to support HDR content eventually.

The roadmap for the year ahead also mentioned both Voice Search and Voice Control, the former of which was added to Sky Q in March.

Another feature Sky has mentioned is Autoplay on Credit, which we assume relates to Sky Box Sets. It's likely the next episode in a series you're watching will start playing a lot sooner than they currently do.