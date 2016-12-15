  1. Home
Win Sky Q with Ultra HD, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports free for a year

|
Pocket-lint and Sky has teamed up together to give you the chance to win a Sky Q system with Ultra HD, Sky Cinema and Sky Sports free for a year. Yes, that's right, the award winning Sky Q free for a year.

With Sky Q you can watch all your recordings anywhere around your home, sync them to your tablet to take with you, and even pause a show in one room and carry on in another. And with this great prize, you’ll have even more of the TV you love including over 80 entertainment channels and 70 HD channels (including the widest range of entertainment in Ultra HD), plus 11 Sky Cinema and 7 Sky Sports channels. 

You can also enjoy over 300 Box Sets from the very beginning, plus documentaries, kids’ shows and over 1,100 movies on demand.

To win, you have to answer the simple question below before midnight on the 21 December 2016 (GMT). We will announce the winner before Christmas so you can spread the good news on Christmas Day. 

Good luck!

Usual Pocket-lint T&Cs and Sky T&Cs apply. 

This competition has finished.

