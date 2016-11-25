  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Get a free 4K TV with Sky Q Black Friday deal, plus many other Sky and Now TV deals

|
Pocket-lint Get a free 4K TV with Sky Q Black Friday deal, plus many other Sky and Now TV deals
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room
Buying the new Sonos Beam soundbar? Here’s how to get the most out of it in your living room

- Huge deals across the board

- Now TV passes at amazing prices

- Now TV Smart Box also 50 per cent off

Sky is going crazy with its Black Friday deals, there are huge discounts across many of its services and hardware, plus free TVs or games consoles when signing up to monthly packages.

Its Black Friday bundle deals even include an amazing freebie when signing up for Sky Q. Here are the deals you can sign up for as a new customer:

Existing customers shouldn't feel completely left out, there are also great deals on movie and sports packages. You can get a year's worth of Sky Cinema and/or Sky Sports for half price. Sky Sports costs £13.75 per month for 12 months, while Sky Cinema will set you back £9 per month for 12 months. Opt to have both and it'll only cost you £18 per month for 12 months.

Sky is also offering its broadband to standalone, non-TV customers for free and with a discount on line rental. You get 12 months free Sky Broadband Unlimited and line rental drops to £15 per month.

Now TV has plenty of deals too, with Now TV passes available from as little as £5 for three months for new customers:

New and existing Now TV customers can also get a Smart Box and several months of passes for half-price:

The Sky Store also has up to 50 per cent off hundreds of movies and box sets and there's 50 per cent off all accessories, except for the Star Wars Sky remotes, which have a 30 per cent discount instead.

PopularIn TV
Sony UBP-X500 is a stripped back deck designed to play 4K Blu-rays well
Amazing Sky Sports deals for start of Premier League: Sky Q and Now TV bargains
TCL TVs are now available in the UK, offering big value on big screens
Sony's new Master Series 4K TVs are perfectly tuned for Netflix
Lucasfilm: Leia will be in next Star Wars film and won't be CG'd
Sky Q voice control getting better, you could even ditch the remote control in future
Comments