Sky+ gets some more Sky Q loving

Sky has announced some new features for the Sky+ platform that are already available on Sky Q. The new features include Auto Play, which automatically plays the next episode of a TV series you're watching, provided it's already downloaded to your Planner.

You can also press the green button on the Sky remote to instantly move to the next episode at any point during the current episode, which could be useful if you just want to refresh your memory of what's happened in a series and move on to the next instalment.

To help make sure the next episode is always downloaded in your Planner, Sky has already introduced Download Next to Sky+, which does as the name suggests and downloads the next episode of a series you're getting stuck into.

Sky has also introduced a Catch Up series link feature which automatically records the next available episode of a Catch Up TV programme. To enable the feature, you'll need to go into the dedicated Catch Up TV section of your box, or navigate to a Catch Up TV show that's already been downloaded to your Planner and press the green button on your Sky remote to Series Link it.

Sky+ has also received a new accessibility option to increase the size of the font on the homepage.

The new features are already available as standard on the Sky Q platform, which lets you watch different content in different rooms of the house, as well as being able to watch any recorded shows on a tablet or smartphone.