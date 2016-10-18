  1. Home
Sky Q smartphone app now available; recordings go fully mobile

- Smartphone app now ready to download

- Download recorded shows, stream live and on demand TV

Sky has announced a new smartphone app for Android and iOS to accompany its Sky Q multi-platform service. The smartphone app joins the already available tablet app, in letting you access recordings from your box to download for offline viewing, streaming live and on demand TV and browsing Sky's Top Picks of content recommended for you.

Of course, you can only access content that's part of your subscription, don't expect to get access to Sky Sports if you just have the entertainment package for example, but the new app is surely going to make many morning commutes or flights much more bearable.

You will a couple of things before you can download recordings to your phone, the first being a Sky Multiscreen subscription. You will also need to make sure you download recordings before you leave the house as you won't be able to once you're away from your home network.

When you're at home and connected to the same network as your main Sky Q box, you can access a My Q area within the app. My Q shows you any shows you started but didn't finish or the next episode in a series you're getting stuck in to, you can then schedule a recording or stream it on your phone.

Luke Bradley-Jones, brand director of TV and content products said of the new app: "We know Sky Q customers love the flexibility of watching TV on their terms. The new Sky Q mobile app will give them even more freedom to watch their recordings, access Top Picks, and stream live and On Demand TV when they're out and about."

