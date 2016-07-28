House of Cards comes to Sky in the UK

Netflix stalwart, House of Cards, starring Kevin Spacey will be available on Sky in the UK for the first time as part of a new move from the broadcaster to sell TV Box Sets in its Sky Store.

Fans of the political drama will now be able to watch the first three seasons on their Sky boxes or DVD following the move, without the need of a Netflix subscription.

Sky has added the show, along with dozens more to its Buy&Keep offering alongside the thousands of movies it already offers.

Users will be able to buy Box Sets like House of Cards in three ways: on their TV, on their devices, and on DVD. Like the movie Buy&Keep service, customers will get a physical copy of the shows they buy on DVD through the post after they've purchased the digital copy on their set top box or device.

The service launches with TV shows to own that are completely new to Sky, like House of Cards, Homeland, Breaking Bad and American Horror Story. These shows join favourites like Downton Abbey, Sons of Anarchy, Modern Family, Blacklist, and movie Box Sets too, including Fast & Furious, Toy Story and Pitch Perfect.

House Of Cards season 4, the latest season currently available on Netflix, will be available when it arrives on DVD. Sky says there are now over 3,500 titles now available on the service.

The service is available today on skystore.com and the Sky Store app on mobiles, tablets, NOW TV, Roku and YouView boxes. Movie Box Sets start from £13.99 and TV Box Sets from £22.99.

READ: Sky Q review: The future of multi-room television?

Netflix review: The leading light in home entertainment