Sky Q features coming to Sky+, here's what to expect in Homepage refresh

Sky isn't just concentrating on Sky Q these days, after all the vast majority of its customers have Sky+HD boxes. Sky Q might be getting 4K soon, but Sky+ customers will also benefit from a user interface refresh that'll add several features to tie their boxes in with Sky's premium service.

The latest software update has started rolling out to customers now, with everyone expected to have received it by the end of August. You might be one of the lucky few to see it on your Sky+HD box already. You need to have it hooked up to the internet to receive the update, but if you do and it's still not arrived, you will get it over the next month.

So what new features are included? Here we explain what you will see on your box after the update.

Sky+HD changes: Redesigned Homepage

As well as look nicer, with a new design, the new Homepage gets an editorially curated Top Picks section. This is something that has been part of the Sky Q proposition from the start.

Top Picks will give you recommended viewing suggestions from a swathe of entertainment channels, including Sky Atlantic and Fox. It will also include TV box sets, sporting highlights, kids' favourites and other content from throughout the catalogue depending on which channels and services you subscribe to.

Sky+HD changes: Download next

Another feature Sky Q customers will be making use of is the ability to download the next programme in a series while you are watching the previous one. For example, if you are watching Entourage from the box sets section, the next episode will download to your Sky+HD box automatically as you watch so you can just continue binge viewing.

Sky+HD changes: Continue watching

A Continue tab will be added to the Planner. It gives you the option to pick up from where you last left off in a series.

Sky+HD changes: Viewing progress bar

A new blue bar appears across recordings in the Planner. It shows how far you've previously watched of a specific programme.

Sky+HD changes: Radio

The Radio section now has its own tab in the TV guide.

Sky+HD changes: Search

Search is now located at the top of the Homepage.

Sky+HD changes: Services Homepage

The Services Homepage has been redesigned and the Sky Guide can now be customised. The Services button on the remote control now gives you direct access to Accessibility, Parental Control & PIN, Radio, Settings Options, Get Sky Products, My Account and the Help menus.

You might find a few other small tweaks and fixes in the update. Sky will also bring further updates and features in time as it continues to support its boxes.

