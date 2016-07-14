  1. Home
What can I watch in 4K Ultra HD on Sky Q?

Sky Q goes live on 13 August, to coincide with the start of the new Premier League football season. However, rather than launch as a couple of new channels, as previously expected, there will be content available from day one in different forms.

There will be movies, TV shows and live sporting events, but only one of those will be broadcast live, through the dedicated TV tuner on the Sky Q Silver box. Sports will be available as and when they begin, but all of the Sky Cinema and Sky Box Sets content will be on demand, and therefore streamed or downloaded over the internet.

Those will all be available to Sky Q Silver subscribers at no extra cost, to watch as often as they like (you can record 4K sports). There will also be more recent film releases available through Sky Store to rent.

Here then are some of the highlights of what 4K Ultra HD films, shows and live events will be available at launch or soon after.

20th Century Foxwhat can i watch in 4k ultra hd on sky q image 2

Sky Cinema 4K

Sky will host more than 70 movies before the end of the year, including many TV premieres.

Some of those announced so far include last year's Oscar winning epic The Revenant, The Martian and, coming in November, the latest James Bond flick Spectre.

Others that Sky has so far announced are Bridge of Spies, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and Concussion. They will also be premieres for Sky and will often appear at the same time as the Full HD versions.

Back catalogue films will be on offer too, including Minority Report, Forrest Gump, The Godfather and the Spider-Man trilogy.

Sky/HBOwhat can i watch in 4k ultra hd on sky q image 3

Sky TV Box Sets and on demand content in 4K

As well as films, you will be able to download and stream a wide selection of TV programmes to watch in 4K Ultra HD.

These include the entire library of Sir David Attenborough's nature documentaries made specifically for Sky over the years. Sky 1's Big Cats: An Amazing Animal Family, Monkeys: An Amazing Animal Family and Richard Hammond's Jungle Quest will also be available.

In drama terms, new Jude Law series The Young Pope will be offered in 4K and you will be able to catch up with the entirety of Blacklist on the platform. That includes series 1-3 and the latest, season 4.

Entertainment shows coming in 4K include The Trip to Spain, the third comedy/travel series starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, Sky Art's Lanscape Artist of the Year 2016 and a major Blur concert.

Skywhat can i watch in 4k ultra hd on sky q image 4

Sky Sports 4K

Sky Sports will be broadcasting 124 Premier League matches in Ultra HD throughout the season, which will be simultaneously shown alongside Full HD versions. They can be accessed through the red button if you don't react to the prompt when the coverage starts.

Hull v Leicester is the first match to be shown on Saturday 13 August. That will be followed on Sunday 14 August by Bournemouth v Manchester United and then Arsenal v Liverpool.

All of the Formula One races will be broadcast in 4K from the 2017 season.

Sony Pictureswhat can i watch in 4k ultra hd on sky q image 5

Sky Store 4K

Over 30 Sky Store rental movies will be available in 4K from day one, including new release Angry Birds. Prices are yet to be determined.

