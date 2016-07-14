Sky Q 4K Ultra HD confirmed for 13 August and it's free

Sky is finally ready to unleash its 4K Ultra HD services, as teased during the launch of Sky Q in November last year.

The Sky Q service and boxes were made available to consumers in March, but Ultra HD content was always set to follow in the "summer". And, as part of the company's latest Sky Q update, 4K TV shows, movies and live sporting events are about to become available.

Officially, UHD content will be accessible through a Sky Q Silver box from 13 August, the first day of the new Premier League football season. And it will be added at no additional cost.

That's no coincidence as Hull versus last year's Premier League champions, Leicester City, will be Sky's first ever live Ultra HD broadcast. That will then be followed up by Bournemouth versus Manchester United and Arsenal versus Liverpool the day after, on Sunday 14 August.

Indeed, all 124 of Sky's live Premier League matches will be broadcast in 4K, at 2160p. As will the entirety of next year's Formula One season.

There are no dedicated UHD channels, but 4K sporting events will be received by the Sky Q Silver box through one of the dedicated TV tuners. You can therefore record them to the hard drive. In addition, any match or event that is being broadcast in 4K will give you the option of watching it at the highest resolution if you head to its normal, HD channel listing.

Alternatively, you can select to watch the UHD broadcast through the Red Button on Sky Sports.

All other Ultra HD content will be available on demand and to download. That includes movies on Sky Cinema, which will be available from day one. By the end of the year, more than 70 UHD movies will be offered, include The Revenant, The Martian and Spectre.

Box sets in 4K will also be available, including every season of Blacklist, Sir David Attenborough's back catalogue and Big Cats: An Amazing Animal Family.

Sky Store will have movies to rent too, including Angry Birds.

All movie and TV show content will be streamed or downloaded onto the box via an internet connection.

Sky Q Ultra HD services will be available to Sky Q Silver customers as part of their existing packages. Sky Q's 4K content doesn't support HDR image technology at present. That might come at a later date.