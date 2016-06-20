Westworld trailer looks amazing, HBO’s robot cowboy sci-fi to meet high hopes

The HBO adaptation of the Westworld film has finally been teased in a trailer that makes it look even better than the original. Robot cowboy slaves finding self-awareness, what's not to love?

The ten part series, to air on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is described as a "dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin".

The original was about holiday makers who visited other worlds, populated by robots, who effectively made that person the hero of whatever story they made a reality. But, of course, the safety mechanisms get switched off and suddenly the humans are at risk.

Delving into that trippy subject matter should be well led with a cracking cast including Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Luke Hemsworth and more.

The original film was written and directed by Michael Crichton. This new series will be executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and J.J. Abrams – so it's in good hands then.

While this trailer is still a tease, we get to see what the bots look like under the skin, hear their philosophical musings on finding consciousness and, of course, there's plenty of violence too. Unlike the original film version this appears to all be set in the wild west, rather than having varying worlds.

Westworld is due to air on Sky Atlantic this October.

