Sky Movies becomes Sky Cinema, kicks off with Spectre

Sky has rebranded its Sky Movies service to be called Sky Cinema.

The new name, which will come into effect on the 8 July, will kick off with the UK premiere of James Bond's latest outing: Spectre.

"We have a brand new name! Introducing Sky Cinema, bringing movie moments closer to you from July 8th," said the company on Twitter announcing the news.

As part of the relaunch Sky says there will be a brand new movie every day rather than just four each weekend and that there will be regular "pop-up" channels like it already offers with collections like Harry Potter or Bond.

The broadcaster has also said that it has improved the HD picture quality, made the sound better for On Demand, and is introducing new features to make it quicker and easier to find films.

HD channels will be added to current subscriptions at no extra cost.

Major film releases will be available eight months after cinema releases and can be watched for a year before arriving on any other subscription service, says Sky.

Sky has confirmed it will be airing Star Wars: The Force Awakens in August with Rogue One in August 2017 and Episode VIII in August 2018.

Furthermore every Wednesday at 10pm there will be a "World Cinema" slot with upcoming films including Estonia's Tangerines and Argentina's El Ardor to balance out the gorge of blockbusters the rest of the week.

Earlier this year Sky launched Sky Q, a new set top box with a completely overhauled user interface and something it dubs "fluid viewing" allowing you to start watching something on one TV in your house and then carry on where you left off on another.

At the time of the launch, Sky announced it would be launching a 4K service later in the year, but that has yet to be detailed. It hasn't detailed any 4K Ultra HD plans at the Sky Cinema event, apart from saying that it is "still coming before the end of this year".

The company has confirmed the name change will also change on Now TV, as well as its services in Italy and Germany.

The upcoming major movies to look forward to are:

July

Spectre

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation

Ant-Man

Minions Movie

Crimson Peak

Strange Magic

The Walk

Solace

Theeb

Everest

Me, Earl and the Dying girl

Tangerines

The Scout’s Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Four Corners

Burnt

El Ardor

August

Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

The Martian

The Good Dinosaur

Hotel Transylvania 2

Suffragette

The Perfect Guy

Sixteen

Pan

Dragonball Z: Battle of the Gods

The Dressmaker

Survivalist

Tokyo Tribe

Hour of the Lynx

Other titles include Steve Jobs (18 September), Bridge of Spies(30 September) and The Danish Girl (23rd October). The Jungle Book, Zootopia and Captain America: Civil War are set to headline over Christmas.