Sky to show Formula 1 in 4K UHD from 2017

Sky has officially confirmed that it will show the Formula 1 race season in 4K Ultra High Definition from next year.

The 4K race coverage will be delivered via the latest Sky Q service from Sky. This is available now but won't get used for 4K UHD viewing until this summer, around the time of the Premier League football season kick-off.

At the moment the only broadcast of 4K content is from BT Sport, which roughly offers an event each weekend to its customers.

Sky says that "Sky Sports will be the home of Formula 1 in the UK and Ireland from 2019 to 2024".

Sky currently offers a dedicated Sky Sports F1 HD channel which will presumably make the switch-over to 4K, or have another higher quality channel to compliment it.

Sky has not given specifics on 4K availability but presumably only Sky Q subscribers will have access to the events.

A new Now TV box is due for a summer release but weather or not that will stream 4K is still unclear. If it can, that will potentially offer the option of the bundled Sky Sports Pass for a day at £7 or the week at £12. This would likely be more costly if it also offered UHD.

