All Sky customers to get live Sky Sports free… through new Sky Sports Mix channel

Sky is launching an all-new Sky Sports channel that will be free to all of its TV customers and offer a selection of different, live sporting events.

Sky Sports Mix will include live sports including football, golf, cricket and more, and won't cost anything extra on top of a basic Sky TV subscription.

Like Sky Sports News HQ, it will be available to all.

The new channel will launch this summer and will feature a select number of Premier League and Football League matches from the start of next season. It will also cover some live matches from La Liga in Spain, the US MLS and FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifiers. It will also focus on women's sports, with live coverage of women's golf, cricket and netball.

As well as live content, there will be documentaries, sports entertainment shows and other sports programming.

READ: Behind the scenes at Sky Sports News HQ, bringing social, digital and broadcast closer together

“With Sky Sports Mix, we are giving millions more people access to great moments from some of the world’s biggest sporting events at no extra cost. It is a fantastic way for all Sky customers to be able to enjoy some of the great content that has made Sky Sports the first choice for sport," said Barney Francis, Sky Sports managing director.

“Sky Sports Mix will bring sport to more people and provide many different ways of enjoying our coverage, from high profile live events and fascinating documentaries to clips of incredible moments. Our aim is to offer sport in a way that can engage, encourage and excite everyone even further."

It is not known as yet whether other TV services, such as Virgin Media, will also offer Sky Sports Mix as part of their subscription or bundled into a sports package.