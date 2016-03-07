Sky Q Fluid Viewing has a flaw, but here's the fix

When Sky Q was announced in 2015, the standout feature for the new TV service was that you would be able to start watching your favourite TV show or movie in one room, then pause, before resuming in another room with zero hassle.

Sky is so confident in the new feature that brings a Netflix-like viewing approach to your TV, it has pinned its entire marketing campaign on it. You might, therefore, be surprised to find out that you can't actually pause live TV and resume watching it on another Sky Q device in your home. Yes, Fluid Viewing doesn't work with live TV.

Currently, Fluid Viewing only works with recorded or on demand content. If you are planning on heading to bed to finish that TV show on a Sky Q Mini box elsewhere you can't just pause live TV and then hope that you can pick it up where you left off. It doesn't work.

That's the bad news. The good news is that Pocket-lint has discovered a work around.

The trick is that you'll need to record it first so the system knows what's going on. That way you can continue watching it where you left off in another room. Thankfully with the new Sky Q system that's really easy.

All you have to do is press the red Record button twice - pressing only once will automatically series link it and you might not need that - on your Sky Q Remote.

Doing so saves the recording to your Sky Q box, and in turn allows the other boxes or iPads to see the recording. It means that by the time you've gone upstairs, the Sky Mini box or your iPad will have registered the show to let you carry on where you left off.

