  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. Sky TV news

Sky Q Fluid Viewing has a flaw, but here's the fix

|
Pocket-lint Sky Q Fluid Viewing has a flaw, but here's the fix
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

When Sky Q was announced in 2015, the standout feature for the new TV service was that you would be able to start watching your favourite TV show or movie in one room, then pause, before resuming in another room with zero hassle. 

Sky is so confident in the new feature that brings a Netflix-like viewing approach to your TV, it has pinned its entire marketing campaign on it. You might, therefore, be surprised to find out that you can't actually pause live TV and resume watching it on another Sky Q device in your home. Yes, Fluid Viewing doesn't work with live TV.

Currently, Fluid Viewing only works with recorded or on demand content. If you are planning on heading to bed to finish that TV show on a Sky Q Mini box elsewhere you can't just pause live TV and then hope that you can pick it up where you left off. It doesn't work. 

That's the bad news. The good news is that Pocket-lint has discovered a work around.

The trick is that you'll need to record it first so the system knows what's going on. That way you can continue watching it where you left off in another room. Thankfully with the new Sky Q system that's really easy.

All you have to do is press the red Record button twice - pressing only once will automatically series link it and you might not need that - on your Sky Q Remote.

Doing so saves the recording to your Sky Q box, and in turn allows the other boxes or iPads to see the recording. It means that by the time you've gone upstairs, the Sky Mini box or your iPad will have registered the show to let you carry on where you left off.

READ: Sky Q review: The future of multi-room television?

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments