Sky Q tips and tricks: Getting the most from Fluid Viewing and your Sky Q box

You've got the latest television system from Sky, Sky Q, but how the heck to you use it? And are there any secrets hidden in the settings that will make your TV viewing experiences better or easier?

We've been using Sky Q since the beginning in 2016 so are able to put together all the tips and tricks we've found so far for you to follow. Hopefully, these can help you get the most out of your own Sky Q system.

Whether that's finding out that a long press on the remote control power button turns off your TV, or how you can stream your music from your iPhone to the Sky Q box, we've got you covered.

We will be updating this feature as we find more tips and tricks for Sky Q so bookmark this page. Additionally, if you've found any we've not listed below, let us know in the comments and we'll check them out.

Sky Q, the new top of the range TV service from Sky, is starting to be installed in homes up and down the country, but is there anything you can do to get ready for the big day ahead of the Sky engineer coming to your house?

Having gone through the install process, here's what we've learnt so you can get yourself ready for your own installation of Sky Q.

Sky Q is a completely new way of watching TV and runs on a completely different operating system from previously. That means you won't be able to transfer anything you've recorded on your "classic" Sky box over to the new Sky Q box.

If you are thinking you'll just wait until the Sky installer leaves and then try and access your old box once they've gone, you can't do that either. The LNB (the bit that receives and processes the signal on the dish) is different, and because you'll have a new viewing card, the new card won't work in your old box.

You'll need to make a note of all the series linked shows you've set up as you'll have to set them up fresh on the new Sky Q box. We forgot and are now having to rack our brains to remember what we series linked and what we didn't. You can see what you've series linked on the "classic" Sky box in the Planner under the Scheduled tab.

Before the Sky engineer turns up to your house you should receive the new Sky Q Hub in the post. Rather than wait for them to unpack the box and plug it in, you might as well get the process started. It is also a good idea to then rename the network SSID to the same as your old one. That way you won't have to change the network and password on all of your devices around the house.

Sky Q uses Wi-Fi to communicate between all the Sky Q devices in your home, whether that's the Sky Q Hub, the Sky Q box, or the Sky Q Mini boxes. If you don't have a good Wi-Fi signal the chances are it isn't going to work.

If you know where the weak spots are, then the Sky engineer can help you when they arrive at in your house, without having to go through the process of trying to find them themselves. This is especially important if you are looking to get the Sky Q Mini boxes installed in a bedroom far away from the Sky Q Hub.

Sky Q supports the option for you to watch Sky Q from your iPad. We're only talking a couple of minutes saved here, but downloading it before the Sky engineer comes will mean it's all up and running ahead of time. It's only available on tablet at the moment, so don't go looking for it on your iPhone hoping you can have it synced to your iPad the way we did.

The Sky engineer will need to get to your dish to replace the LNB (the bit that receives and processes the signal). If you've got a load of clutter in the way that's going to slow everything down. Help them by clearing it all out. It's also worth noting that if your dish is up high, they might not be able to get to it without a consultation first.

They aren't supposed to do it, but Sky Q does work over a wired connection if the Wi-Fi in your house is awful. A wired install isn't as straightforward as it sounds and you'll need either a direct wired connection from the hub straight into the Sky Q Mini box or if you go through a network switch for that network switch to be "hefty".

In our install experience the system wouldn't work with a cheap network switch from TP-Link or D-Link (sub £20), but it would work with the Netgear GS105E ProSafe Plus 5 Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch. In the future the Sky Q devices will be able to connect to each other using Powerline, but at the moment that feature isn't turned on.

If you hear the Sky engineer refer to a guy named Ethan, that's because Sky Q's codename internally was Project Ethan, after Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt. Hopefully, following these few simple tips, your install won't be mission impossible.

The new Sky Q box offers plenty of customisations when it comes to picture and sound quality. Here's how to set the box up to get the most out of it.

To change the picture resolution press the Home button on your remote, go to Settings and then Audio Visual. You have four picture resolution options, ranging from 576p to 1080p, to choose from. Once you select one, the screen changes for 15 seconds to make sure it has worked. If it hasn't, don't panic, it will revert to the previous setting.

Go to the Settings page, then Audio Visual, and change the "Digital Audio Output HDMI" setting from Normal to Dolby Digital.

If you are using an optical cable you might encounter lip sync issues on your videos. To solve this, go to Settings > Audio Visual > Digital audio output delay and change the millisecond delay.

If you want your TV to spring into life and go to the right channel when you turn on Sky Q go to Settings > Audio Visual and set HDMI control to be "on".

Go to Settings, Preferences, and then set "HD demand default download format" to HD. Now when an HD recording is available, the box will automatically download in high definition.

With the Sky "classic" box, the company allowed you to automatically turn the box off at night if it wasn't being used. With Sky Q, Sky has gone a step further; you can now set it to go into standby at any time when it's not in use. To change the standby mode settings go to the main Settings page, Preferences and opt to have your Standby mode as either Eco, Active or none.

The new Sky Q Touch Remote is very different from the Sky Remote that came with your Sky HD box. Here are a number of Sky Q Touch Remote tips and tricks to get more from the controller.

With the Sky Q Touch Remote you can use the touchpad to swipe up, down, left and right through the menus. Rather than scrolling with your thumb over and over again to go through the menu options, you can swipe and hold and the menu choices will scroll automatically.

Press the touchpad on the Touch Remote to select.

If you press the power button quickly on the remote the Sky Q box goes off as you would expect, but if you've programmed the remote to work with your television, a long press will now turn off your TV as well.

No matter what you are doing, you can dismiss it and go back to live TV at the press of a button. It is the button on the remote that looks like an arrow coming out of a square. The Dismiss button also gets you back to live TV if you've paused at any point or are in the home screen pages. It basically works like the old "Sky" button on Sky HD. Don't confuse it for a back button though.

To go back a step in the menu system either swipe from right to left on the Touch Remote, or press the left arrow on the standard remote. Do not use the Dismiss button.

Rather than having a button for the planner, a button for Sky Box Office, or a button for Settings for example, you now just have to press the Home button to get to the main home screen and in particular "Top Picks".

Sky Q offers a number Sky apps that can run at the same time as you are watching television. The three dots button brings up the apps bar. At the moment that's Sky News, Sky Sports News HQ, My Photos, Weather and Help.

On the old remote it used to be hidden behind the "Help" button and even then it didn't always work if your TV wasn't setup right. Now input sources gets its own button at the bottom of the remote next to the "0" button.

You can quickly turn on subtitles or audio description where supported by pressing the "?" button at the bottom of the remote when watching live TV.

If at any point you don't understand what a menu option is, the "?" button takes you to the Sky Q help pages where it will explain what something means.

To record a show, you can press the red "R" button on the remote at any point. Sky Q will automatically record the show and add a series link to record all future episodes. If you only want the one recording, press the "R" button again. Press the button a third time and you remove the record request altogether.

With the old remote you would have to tap the fast forward and rewind buttons to spin through the 2x, 6x, 12x and 30x speed options. Here there are two choices, one is to tap the rewind and fast forward button to select the speed you want. The second is to put your finger on the play/pause button and then slowly swipe left or right to select your speed. It's worth noting that the rewind/pause/fast forward part of the remote is touch sensitive so you don't have to press anything.

Press the Sky logo button at the top of the remote to take you straight to your recordings.

Press the Dismiss button and you'll go back to the the information page of the show or movie that you were watching.

If you've added a second Touch Remote to your Sky Q system you'll need to pair it with your box. To do this, point the remote at the box and then press the 1 and 3 buttons together. Follow the on screen instructions to complete the setup, including selecting your TV and your speakers if you have them.

If you've lost your remote down the back of the sofa, don't panic, you can find it by pressing the Q icon on the Sky Q box. That sends out a signal to the Touch Remote which will then beep until you find it. Pressing any button on the remote will stop the beeping.

To control your TV with your Sky Remote or Sky Q Touch Remote press the Home button on the remote to access the EPG. On the home screen scroll down to Settings, then across to the right and scroll down to Setup, then across to the right to Remote Control. Select the remote you have and press Select. Now opt for "Control your TV". If you also want to set up a speaker system you can to that here as well.

Sky Q customers will need the Sky Q touch remote for the new features to work. You must press and hold the voice command button on the side of the remote before barking your order. Sky Q voice controls to try

"Go to my recordings".

"Go to new series".

"Go to Sky Store'' or other key areas of the Sky Q Guide like "Sky Cinema".

"Skip 10 minutes" (or any time required).

"Go to 60 minutes" (or any time required).

"Play…" (plus specific content in your recordings).

"Subtitles on/off".

"Audio description on/off".

"Pause/play/stop/rewind x12" (or x2, x6, x30).

"Change channel to …" (channel name).

Name of a movie, TV show, genre, actor or director.

Movies with a specific age rating, star rating or actor. For example, "action movies with Tom Cruise", "kids movies rated U" and "comedy movies rated five stars".

Sports, sports team, or sporting event on a particular day, competition or tournament such as "Live cricket on this weekend" or "Liverpool game".

A collection of famous movie quotes. For example, "you can't handle the truth", "you had me at hello," "my precious" and "Houston, we have a problem".

TV channel to see what's on now and coming on later. For example, "what's on Sky Atlantic tonight".

You can also try a range of funnier commands by quoting movies. Naturally, not every famous quote will be recognised but there are still plenty. That's why we've put together this list of many that we've been told about or found. Each one will find the movie it is from on Sky Q.

"I'm ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille." - Sunset Boulevard

"Well, nobody's perfect." - Some Like it Hot

"A boy's best friend is his mother." - Psycho

"What we've got here is failure to communicate." - Cool Hand Luke

"You've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?" - Dirty Harry

"Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer." - The Godfather II

"Yo, Adrian!" - Rocky

"May the Force be with you." - Star Wars

"Surely you can't be serious!" - Airplane!

"Say 'hello' to my little friend!" - Scarface

"Goose!" - Top Gun

"Greed, for lack of a better word, is good." - Wall Street

"I'll have what she's having." - When Harry Met Sally

"You can't handle the truth!" - A Few Good Men

"Houston, we have a problem." - Apollo 13

"Show me the money!" - Jerry Maguire

"You had me at 'hello'." - Jerry Maguire

"My precious." - The Lord of the Rings: Two Towers

Whether you are watching live TV or downloading box sets to binge on, Sky Q now makes it even easier to watch your favourite TV shows. You've got to know the tricks to get the most out of the experience though, otherwise you could be missing out.

Rather than going straight to the Recordings section on Sky Q, you can speed up the process of accessing things you are half way through watching by going to the Continue option in the My Q section. To access the My Q section press the Home button and go to My Q before selecting Continue.

Sky Q, like Sky HD, highlights new shows you can watch. There are two ways to get inspiration. The first is Top Picks and the second is the New Series option in My Q. To get to Top Picks simply press your Home button on your remote. To get to New Series in My Q select My Q from the home page.

Fluid Viewing only works with recorded or on demand content. If you are planning on heading to bed to finish that TV show on a Sky Q Mini box elsewhere you can't just pause live TV and then hope that you can pick it up where you left off. It doesn't work. The trick is that you'll need to record it first so the system knows what's going on. That way you can continue watching it where you left off in another room.

All you have to do is press the red Record button twice on your Sky Q Remote - pressing only once will automatically series link it and you might not need that. Doing so saves the recording to your Sky Q box, and in turn allows the other boxes or tablets to access it. It means that by the time you've gone upstairs, the Sky Mini box or your tablet will have registered the show to let you carry on where you left off.

You can find out if more episodes are available of your favourite shows by going to the individual info pages for a show and then selecting the "more episodes" button at the top-right of the main information. Here you can see what's "On this week" or what's available to download "On demand".

If you're over keen and you've pressed the delete button by mistake, but hadn't finished watching an episode yet, you can undelete shows by pressing the Sky button on your remote and going to recordings. Once here scroll down to "Deleted". Sky Q shows you all the content you've previously deleted and allows you to "undelete" them if you've made a mistake. You can also "delete forever" any shows you don't want others to find out about or clogging up the storage. Yes, your Home and Away secret is still safe.

Press the Sky button on the remote. Go to Scheduled and it's here you can see what shows you've planned to record in the future. If you see something you don't want you can cancel the recording from this page as well.

With the ability to record lots of things at once, as well as download loads of shows and movies, you might run out of hard drive space fairly quickly. You can manage your disk space by pressing the Sky button on your remote and then selecting Disk space. Here you can see what's taking up the space and delete the content you don't want any more.

The Sky Q EPG (Electronic Programming Guide) can be set to highlight all programmes that have subtitles or audio description available in the TV Guide. To turn this on press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Accessibility and select Highlight programmes. You can then chose to either highlight Audio desc. or Subtitles, but sadly not both.

Using the Sky Q Touch Remote you can quickly return back to the last channel you were watching by swiping left to right on the Touchpad on the Touch Remote. It's really handy if you are hoping to hop between two programmes at the same time.

While watching one TV channel, you can scroll through to see what's on on other channels. To do this press the Touchpad on the Sky Q Touch Remote and then start swiping up or down. If you pause for a couple of seconds the image that accompanies the listing will spring into life and show you what's happening.

How to see what's on next

Either press select on the Touchpad or the "i" button on the remote and then swipe right to see what's on next on that channel.

If you subscribe to Sky Movies there are plenty of tips and tricks to get even more out of Sky Q.

Press the Home button on the remote, scroll down to Sky Movies, and then scroll down to Actors. Here you'll find a list of names like Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Cruise or Julia Roberts, for example, and all the movies Sky has available to watch with those actors in them

Press the Home button on the remote, scroll down to Sky Movies, and then scroll down to 3D to get a full list of 3D movies available on Sky Movies at the moment. There are surprisingly a fair few if you can still find those 3D glasses.

Sky Q lists movies that are similar to the one you've selected in a section called "More like this". On the individual movie listing for the movie you've found, scroll to the right and below "Start download, cancel download" select "More info". On this screen scroll down to the "More like this" option to find other similar movies that are available. That could be sequels, prequels or just other movies in the same genre.

It only works for the films where trailers are available, but you can the trailer before you watch the movie to see if you can be bothered to continue. Press the Home button on the remote, go to Sky Movies and find the movie you want to watch. To the right of the main image is a "Watch trailer" button. Press that and you'll see the original trailer.

If you've not got a fast connection you can chose to download the standard rather than the high definition version of the movie. Go to the movie you want to watch in the EPG and then select the "All formats" button to the right of the main movie info on the individual page. Select either SD or HD. SD will be a smaller file size and therefore quicker to download, but the picture quality won't be as good.

The Sky Q boxes enable you to stream music via a dedicated Vevo app or you can listen to your own music on your phone via AirPlay for iPhone users or Bluetooth for everyone else.

You've always been able to listen to the radio on your Sky box, but Sky Q makes it easier once you know where it is. Press the Home button on your remote, go to Music > Radio. Here you can select from around 25 different stations and start listening straight away. You can record individual shows, but you can't Series link.

Sky Q comes with music video channel Vevo. There are two ways to access Vevo on Sky Q. The first is to press the Home button on your remote and scroll down to Online Video. The second is to go to Music. Here you can choose from three channels: Hits, Rap and R&B, and Country. Within the app selecting menu allows you to access much more based on your music tastes with the app creating a number of playlists based on curated suggestions or centred on the first track you play.

Sky Q enables you to share music via AirPlay via your iPhone, iPad or iTunes on your Mac. You can enjoy your music through your TV speakers or sound system connected to the TV. The device has to be on the same network as the Sky Q box, but you can stream to either one Sky Q box or all of them.

If you've got a PC or an Android device you can still stream your music to your Sky Q boxes. Simply pair your device with the Sky Q box by pressing Home on the remote, then going to Settings > Music. Add a new Bluetooth device. Once you've found the device, pair, type in the pairing code, and then connect. You can list up to 12 devices at once.

If you want to stop your teenage kids streaming all types of music you don't understand through your shiny new Sky Q box you can turn the feature off altogether. Go to the Home screen > Settings > Music and then turn off "Allow music to be sent to this box". Peace and quiet will quickly resume once again. Until they find the Vevo channels, that is.

You can manage the family settings per box in Sky Q, so if you've got more than one Sky Q box in your house it's advisable to make sure you check the settings for all devices. Press Home on the remote, then go to Settings > Parental. Type in your pin. To begin with, it will either be 0000, what you've had previously with the Sky "classic" box, or the last four digits of your viewing card. Here you have a number of options.

Press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Parental > Family and select whether you want to the Sky Q box to ask you for a PIN when you purchase anything in Box Office or a rental in Sky Store. Regardless of what you set, a PIN will always be required for Buy & Keep.

Press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Parental > Family and select whether you want to "Hide adult content". If set to on, all adult channels will be removed from your TV Guide and all adult recordings will be hidden from recordings. This does not affect 18-rated content.

Sky Movies plays plenty of films throughout the day that aren't suitable for some younger audiences, and the last thing you want is to hear that your school holidays have been ruined by a traumatised child watching American Psycho at two in the afternoon. To stop this, press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Parental > Family and turn on PIN on pre-watershed playback. Now anything rated 12-years or over shown before 8pm will require a PIN to view it.

If you want to restrict everything based on age you can, although this will, in practice, mean you pretty much have to type in your PIN every time you watch anything. Press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Parental > Ratings and then select the "Age restriction" you want to lock down. You can chose from none, U, PG, 12+, 15+ and 18+.

Endless Stampee videos getting you down? No problem. You can block all of YouTube in one go on any individual box. Press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Parental > Apps & Video and set "Block access to YouTube" to on.

Fed up of too much pop music? You can block Vevo on any individual box too. Press the Home button on the remote, go to Settings > Parental > Apps & Video and set "Block access to Vevo" to on.

If you don't like YouTube, Vevo or any online video (there are more services promised in the future) you can block everything in the same place as above.

You can turn your iPad or an Android equivalent into a Sky Q box, with some but not all the same functionality as the Sky Q Mini boxes. Here are some tips for watching Sky Q on the go.

Start the Sky Q app, go to recordings, and chose what you want to watch. You will need to be on the same Wi-Fi network to access your box.

Some programmes, but not all due to rights restrictions, can be downloaded to an iPad or Android device to watch when you are offline. You have to download them before you leave the house though. To check which shows or movies you can download or have downloaded, on the app go to Recordings and then Download.

Although you can't access your Sky Q box recordings on the go you can still watch live TV or on demand shows and movies via the Sky Q app. Open the app, go to TV Guide, and then select the channel you want to watch. The first time you do it you will be asked to enter your SkyID and password and then you are good to go.

Sky has introduced a number of new apps that can sit in a side bar while you watch television. At the moment that's just Sky-powered apps, but there is promise that the choice will grow over time.

Press the three dots on your remote control, then select Weather. Scroll down to Locations and then add a location. You can have multiple locations as well as set which city you want to be your default.

To see the weather for the next 10 days press the three dots button on your remote, then go to Weather and then either swipe right, press the right hand arrow on your Sky Q Remote, or press Select. You can then scroll through the next 10 days of weather forecast.

You can view all your Facebook pictures on your Sky Q box if you connect the box to your Facebook account. To do so go to Sky.com/myphotos and select the box you want to connect. When you go back to your Sky Q box you'll be able to see your Facebook photos by pressing the three dots button then selecting My Photos. You can have up to five different accounts connected, but be warned all the images are viewable, including those of you drunk at that party.

Make sure you are on the latest version of Sky Q. You'll then need to set your Sky Q Silver box to play 2160p content, otherwise you might miss the first few minutes or so of your first 4K footy match, for example, while making sure your box in compatible at that time. You will be given a prompt before any Ultra HD video plays for the first time, but why wait until then?

Just follow these simple, handy steps instead:

After the software update has finished installing on your box, head to Settings>Setup>Audio Visual and set your resolution to 2160p.

The box will then determine whether your 4K TV has 10-bit or 8-bit colour and set that option accordingly.

You will be asked to confirm the new setting.

When you aren't trying to squeeze the most out of the box to help you watch movies and TV shows, you can use it to do other things, like check your Sky bill or change your payment details.

Sky Q is still really new and new software updates are coming out thick and fast. To make sure you are on the latest software version, press Home on the remote, then go to Settings > System info. Scroll down to Software version and then across to Setup. Select Software download and wait for the software update to finish - if one is available. Once the update has finished put the Sky Q box into standby for the update to take affect.

At any point you can now check how much your bill is or what you've subscriptions you've got. Press the Home button on your remote, scroll down to My account and then select Bills. Here you can see your latest bill, the usage since your last bill, as well as your bill history.

You can change when and how you pay your Sky bill from your Sky Q box. Press the Home button on your remote, scroll down to My account and then select Payments. Here you can change when and how you pay for Sky Q.

Press Home on the remote, then go to Settings > Parental > Type in your PIN number and then scroll down and select Change PIN. Here type in what you want the new PIN to be twice and it will be changed.

If you've forgotten your PIN, or your kids have sussed it out (more likely the case) you can reset it by pressing the Home button on your remote, scrolling down to My account and then select Reset PIN. You are then prompted to create a new 4-digit code.

Go to the home screen, and then scroll down to the Help section. Swiping or pressing the arrow to go right takes you to a Help page that will give you one minute video tutorial clips on areas like how to record, play music, or manage family settings.