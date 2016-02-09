Sky Q goes on sale, from £42 a month and £99 one-off fee

Sky's all-new, all-singing and dancing TV entertainment system is now available. Sky Q can be bought from the company's own dedicated online store from today, 9 February.

The Sky Q packages start at £42 a month, although there will also be set-up costs for the system.

For existing customers, Sky Q packages cost around £12 extra a month in comparison to their Sky+HD subscriptions.

The hardware set-up costs are dependent on the package. All customers will need to pay initial fees to have the equipment installed.

If taken with Sky Broadband, Sky Movies or Sky Sports, and the £42 a month Sky Q TV package, a Sky Q box costs from £99, with the Sky Q Silver box available from £149.

A Sky Q Silver bundle, which also includes a Sky Q Mini box, is also available from £99.

The latter bundle costs £54 a month in favour of £42. Sky Movies cost an additional £17 a month, Sky Sports an extra £25.50. If both are taken, it will cost an extra £34.50 a month.

Without taking Sky Broadband, Movies or Sports, the boxes cost £249 and £299 respectively. The Sky Q Silver bundle costs £299.

Extra Sky Q Mini boxes cost £99 each.

There is also be a one-off installation fee of £50 for existing customers.

Those taking Sky Broadband with Sky Q, or are already with Sky Broadband when taking the new system, also get a Sky Q Hub on installation.

The Sky Q system also features the ability to watch recorded programmes around the house, even download them to an iPad or Android tablet for offline viewing when you are on the move. The tablet apps can be downloaded from their respective app stores for free.